Do you believe in miracles? How can you not after watching Banks Saturday night.

Despite being undefeated for much of the season and entering the tournament as the No. 1-seed, few outside the program expected what they saw when the Braves shocked, stunned, then knocked out Corbett, 47-38, in the 3A Girls State Basketball Championship Game on Saturday, March 4, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you