This isn’t his first rodeo.

Nick Rizzo is back at the helm of the Banks girls basketball team after nearly a decade removed from the high school game. But while again doing what he loves, even he’s been surprised by just how much he missed it.

Tags

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. 

Recommended for you