This isn’t his first rodeo.
Nick Rizzo is back at the helm of the Banks girls basketball team after nearly a decade removed from the high school game. But while again doing what he loves, even he’s been surprised by just how much he missed it.
“I’m really enjoying myself,” Rizzo said. “When I stepped away I was still involved with the youth program and coached my kids’ teams fifth through eighth grade, which was a lot of fun and super rewarding. But there’s something about high school varsity that just feels right.”
It looks right, too.
Nearly a month into the season Banks is undefeated, and aside from a two-point win over Astoria on Dec. 20, has dominated other teams, beating its other seven opponents by an average margin of just more than 26 points. Rizzo is obviously pleased with what’s occurred to this point, but has been pleasantly surprised by his squad’s level of play this early in the year.
“We’re ahead of where I thought we would be right now, to be honest, which is exciting,” Rizzo said. “We did some great things last summer but were a little inconsistent. Now I’m wondering how far we can take them this year.”
Banks has a healthy mix of upper and underclassmen, with a roster consisting of five seniors, a junior, three sophomores and two freshmen. Rizzo said the seniors have done an extremely good job integrating with the younger players. But while a pleasure to work with for a coaching staff happy to have them, he wondered last summer if they were potentially too nice when it came to the action on the court. They’ve answered that question over the season’s first eight games, and Rizzo said he’s happy with their response.
“We had a bunch of nice kids that played kind of nice,” the coach said. “Now we have a bunch of nice kids that are playing pretty tough, which is what we want to do.”
Rizzo wasn’t entirely sure what to attribute the team’s newfound attitude to but noted that many of the players’ participation — and success — in sports this past fall may have played a part in what’s been a marked improvement.
“I will say a bunch of our kids played a fall sport and had success in volleyball and soccer, and I saw them make that switch halfway through their seasons,” he said. “We want them to step on the court with a little swagger, and they’ve done that. We’ve absolutely jumped teams from the tip.”
The team’s seniors include Tyler Rose, Hailey Evans, Madison Walker, Alex Saunders and Madyson Bigsby. Walker, Evans and Saunders are co-captains, and the latter has been Banks’ somewhat silent assassin, letting her play on the court do the talking for her.
“She (Saunders) is probably the most humble, kind basketball player I’ve ever met,” Rizzo said. “She put up 32 points on Westside Christian and was probably the least excited on the team about it. Her teammates were more excited than she was and that shows you the kind of person she is.”
Evans is the team’s point guard and is playing her fourth season of varsity ball. Rizzo said she’s the team’s vocal leader and is someone the rest of the team looks up to, but added that her on-the-court value comes from her versatility.
“She’s second or third on the team in scoring and is right up there in steals, and is a great rebounder,” he said. “She brings it on both ends of the floor and when things get a little hectic out there, she can be a steadying presence.”
Walker is the inside presence the Braves depend on for tough rebounds, but the coach also joked that her greatest role might be as the team’s DJ.
“She runs the music in practice and sets the mood,” he said. “She gets everybody fired up in warm-ups and is just a lot of fun.”
The coach said the team has a pretty consistent eight-man rotation and is comfortable with all of their potential level of contribution.
Rose he said brings energy and rebounding to the table, Bigsby is superbly athletic and can play multiple positions, junior Jocelyn Janecek is a shooter they can lean on and sophomores McKenna King and Jordyn Maller offer versatility and defensive help off the bench.
Defense is this team’s strength, so much so that their coach shudders at the thought of having to go against them.
“I would not like to play against this team,” Rizzo said. “The energy these kids play with … it’s hard to find a clean shot against us right now.”
Offensively, however, he feels like they’re a work in progress. For now, they’re leaning heavily on their inside game due to what’s been an inconsistent effort from the outside. Rizzo believes that when their shooting comes around, they could be scary good.
“These guys can knock down shots, we just haven’t been super consistent to start the season,” the coach said. “We’ll get there, and when that happens, we’re going to be tough to beat.”
How tough? The coach didn’t want to go there regarding any predictions, but he is optimistic.
“I want us to be a lot better at the end of the season than at the start, and we’ve been pretty good at the start,” Rizzo said. “But ultimately, whenever the end of the season comes, I want these kids to want to get right back in the gym because they had a great time. I will say this team is hungry and they want to play late into the season and based on how we’re doing at this stage of the game there’s a good chance that could happen.”