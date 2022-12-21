It’s been a busy month for the Banks High School wrestling team.

Since Dec. 2, the Braves grapplers have wrestled in seven separate events, including duals with Taft, Vernonia and Pendleton.

Tags

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. 

Recommended for you