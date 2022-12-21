It’s been a busy month for the Banks High School wrestling team.
Since Dec. 2, the Braves grapplers have wrestled in seven separate events, including duals with Taft, Vernonia and Pendleton.
“We’ve wrestled a ton,” Banks head coach Dan Herb said. “December’s always busy, but now we have a two-and-a-half-week break.”
In addition to their duals, Banks competed in the Deven Dawson Memorial tournament in Harrisburg and at the Muilenburg event in La Grande — and, this past weekend, they wrestled in the Liberty Invitational, where they finished in the middle of a 23-team pack consisting of mostly 6A and 5A opponents.
Herb said that while the team hasn’t excelled to this point, they’ve met his and his coaching staff’s expectations and are headed in the right direction as the league, district and regional competitions approach.
“I think we’re going to be pretty tough,” Herb said. “We’re always a late-starting team, with the football guys taking a little longer to get in the groove, but we’re just trying to get as many matches as possible in, and I think we’re right at the expectation level we had coming in.”
The Braves lost four state qualifiers and one state placer from last year’s team, but they return three state placers, including senior Daveon Vereen, junior Mishael Mauck and sophomore Luke Bigsby, who placed sixth as a freshman.
Vereen — who’s wrestling at 195 pounds this season — was a second-place finisher last season, while Mauck (220 pounds), like Bigsby, placed sixth.
Herb said both Vereen and Mauck are aiming for state title’s this season, while Bigsby (heavyweight) too has his sights set high but is still working his way into wrestling shape after a long football season.
In addition to their outstanding veteran presence, Herb said much is expected from returners Jack Lyda (152), Jack Vandehey (145), Trent Rogers (160), Benjamin Dinan (138), and Ayden Rambel (195), along with freshman Owen Turner (132), who has looked formidable early on.
“He’s pretty tough,” Herb said of Turner. “He took fifth in a tournament a couple weeks ago, so he’s looked pretty good.”
The coach said the goal is — per usual — to win regionals and finish in the top four at the state meet. Still, things will look a little different this season after the school went from the 4A classification to 3A.
“There’s still some pretty good 3A schools, and the top three are pretty damn tough,” Herb said. “But we expect to be right there in the mix.”
He does, however, believe the move down is beneficial for Banks, thanks in part to the numbers game the Braves were always up against at the 4A level.
“There’s still good wrestlers in every division, but before, we never had the depth like the Sweet Homes or Tillamooks,” he said. “That’s what kept us from the top four all the time, but at the 3A level, it feels like we have depth.”
And what they also undoubtedly have are good kids, which Herb said is invaluable both in the wrestling room and beyond.
“This group is just really good kids,” the coach said. “We’ve got great leaders this year who are just good kids that work really hard, and that makes a difference on and off the mat.”
On the girls side, the Braves have two seniors: Madelyn Russell and Serenity Moody.
Herb said Russell has shown marked improvement over last season. Much of that can be linked to her work on her own and at camps this past summer, he added.
Additionally, Moody, after being a state qualifier last season, is aiming even higher this year.
“Serenity has been a multiple-time state qualifier and last year was really close to placing,” he said. “That’s her goal this season.”