It’s been a rough ride for the Century boys basketball team to start the 2022-23 season.
But with league positioning and playoff potential hanging in the balance, the Jaguars got defensive, and in the process, they earned a much-needed 45-42 Pacific Conference win over Forest Grove on Thursday night, Jan. 19, at Century High School.
“I thought we played really well as a team,” sophomore guard Jessley Bukeyeneza said. “We weren’t hitting shots early, got hot in the second and third quarters, but we really played defense towards the end. I think we connected more in that fourth quarter and that got us the win.”
Bukeyeneza and junior Jordan Johnson led the Jaguars in scoring, tallying 13 points apiece.
But while the points are obviously necessary, it was the defense that was ultimately the key to Century’s much-needed win.
“Coming into this game, our focus was defense,” Bukeyeneza said. “We knew Forest Grove is a driving team, so our practice before this game was all defense.”
And it worked.
The Jaguars held the Vikings nearly ten points below their season average and allowed 18 less points to the Vikes than Century’s been giving up on a per game basis. That, along with an improved rebounding effort, keyed the victory, according to David Gainey, who stepped up to coach the game with Century head coach Scott Kellar out sick.
“I thought the guys probably did their best job they’ve done all year, defending like we wanted them to defend,” Gainey said after the game. “We decided we were going to switch a bunch of screens tonight, and the guys did a really good job with that, and we rebounded much better.”
Forest Grove head coach Marc Roche acknowledged the Jaguars’ defense.
“They were switching quite a bit defensively, which proved to be pretty disruptive in our ability to get into the paint,” Roche said. “We also just couldn't capitalize in some key moments when we had some open looks.”
But don’t get it twisted — the Vikings coach said the effort was there. He thought it really just came down to making shots and tried to further assure his guys that what they’re doing will pay dividends if they stay the course.
“I was proud of our guys' effort, and I thought we played tough defensively and played pretty well against some of their key players from their team,” he said. “We didn't quit after getting down 10 points in the third quarter. We keep preaching to our team about ‘the process’ and how we need to keep buying in everyday to how we do everything. I look forward to seeing how we respond to this loss and continue to grow this season.”
Century (4-10, 2-1) played one of the state’s tougher non-conference schedules, including games against No. 1-ranked West Linn, Lakeridge, Oregon City, Tigard and 5A Bend. Gainey said they arranged that purposefully in an effort to season the team for league play and gauge their potential going forward. The assistant coach said it nearly backfired early, but as of late, he believes the team has been building confidence, and that confidence was evident in their win over Forest Grove.
“They had pretty high expectations to start,” Gainey said. “We played a really tough preseason schedule on purpose to kind of see where we were, and it was pretty tough. Sometimes the kids start wondering, ‘What’s going on?’ But they’re starting to buy in, and we’re making progress.”
Bukeyeneza acknowledged that as well. He added that he believes what's making a difference in their play is their willingness to play together.
“Early in the year we didn’t really know how to play as a team,” Bukeyeneza said. “Over time, our coaches have been teaching us how to play as a team, and we’ve gotten better. We’ve been up in games, but then in the fourth quarter we disconnect. But lately, we’ve been playing together, and you saw that in the fourth quarter tonight.”
In addition to Bukeyeneza and Johnson, the Jags got four points apiece from sophomore Islam Muzaffarov, senior Elijah Garcia and senior Axton Wongsomadi. Senior Kaleb McKinley, who also scored four points in the game, had the winning basket when he followed up a Century miss with a put-back in the lane with 36 seconds remaining, giving the Jaguars a 43-42 lead.
That type of scoring depth, coupled with the effort the team got rebounding and on the defensive end on this night, is exactly what they’ll continue to need if they want to get where they aim to go: the state playoffs.
“We didn’t get off to a great start, so based on our ranking, our only chance to get into the playoffs is to be one of the top three teams,” Gainey said. “This win tonight gives us a great chance, so it was huge.”
And Forest Grove (8-8, 2-2) is hunting that same prey. In light of that, Roche said the loss was disappointing, but he added that all is not lost — and it will be up to the Vikings how they respond.
“It's pretty disappointing to lose this one because we've made a lot of good strides as a team and a program this season, and this was one we really wanted to push ourselves into the top part of the league,” Roche said. “We knew Century has some talented players with four starters returning from last year's playoff team. They just made a few more plays than us down the stretch tonight. We will need to make up for this game with our league games coming up.”