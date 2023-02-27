Bigger isn’t always better, and Aspen Slifka has found that out firsthand over the past four years at Bushnell College.
The former Banks basketball standout is in her fourth season as a member of the Beacons’ girls basketball team, twice helping Bushnell to a Cascade Collegiate Conference championship, once in 2021 and a second time last season.
This year, the Beacons finished in fifth place, but despite what was arguably a season to forget, Slifka couldn’t be happier with her time at the small Christian college in Eugene.
“Originally I did want to play at a bigger school because I kind of felt like I’d done the small-town thing in high school,” Slifka said. “But in the end, I like that this is such a close knit community and even though we’re NAIA, we compete with Division II schools in preseason, so the competition is still really high.”
While competing at Banks, Slifka was a four-year varsity letterman and four-time all-state selection. She twice earned 4A State Player of the Year honors.
During her senior season, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 23.2 points, 4.8 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 steals per game. She holds the Oregon All-Classification Record for most field goals in a tournament with 38, most points in a tournament with 92, and is the 4A record holder for most points in a game with 37.
Since arriving at Bushnell, Slifka has been a four-year starter, averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. By any metric, she’s been a valuable asset to the team.
But while Slifka has been doing her part in an effort to win and enjoying her time on the court, the real return has been what she’s gotten from the program off of it.
“The whole experience has just been really fun,” Slifka said. “We’ve done really well, but I love my coach, love my teammates, and we’re just a really tight knit group. So, it’s been a really good experience.”
Every rose, however, has its thorn, and while the bulk of the standout’s experience has been rosy, the COVID-19 experience was quite the opposite.
Like virtually all winter athletics, the 2019-20 collegiate season was cut short due to the onset of the pandemic and limited during the 2020-21 season.
After having its 2020 NAIA Division II tournament first-round game in Sioux City, Iowa, cancelled shortly before tipoff, it appeared Bushnell wasn’t going to be able to play the 2020-21 season at all due to Oregon’s stringent COVID restrictions. The team ultimately was able to play a 13-game season, for which Slifka was grateful, but she added that the downtime and fight to again take the court was difficult — to say the least.
“It was really rough and tricky because we had schools in our conference that were in Idaho, so they got to play,” Slifka said. “Plus, the big schools in our state were playing, and that was really frustrating. But we got the spring season and won the conference, so in the end, I’m just happy we got to play.”
Away from the game, Slifka is working on a degree in education and is on track to graduate this spring. She hopes to be a teacher after working towards a master’s degree next year and finishing up her last year of eligibility — granted to her as a result of the COVID year — on the court.
Athletics complicate the learning process in college by adding a travel and time commitment. Slifka acknowledged that commitment, but she said the school and athletic department do their best to ease the strain that can be put on student-athletes.
“We miss a lot of school, which makes it tough,” she said. “But our coaches are constantly in contact with our professors and they have a big understanding of our travel schedules, and they’re great about helping us out.”
Maybe that understanding afforded Slifka by her professors will translate to equal patience on her part when she’s teaching classes of her own. Currently, the basketball player is student-teaching a fourth-grade class, and she’s hoping to teach a similar age when she enters the workplace full-time.
“I’m super-excited about it and hoping to be able to sub a bit while I get my master’s,” Slifka said of her nascent teaching career. “Hopefully I can get my feet wet a bit as a teacher before I get to do it as my job, but I’m really excited about what’s to come after school.”
And does she get back to Banks much? Of course, when she can, but her time is limited with basketball. She also tries to make time to see her brother, Jacob, who plays football at Linfield.
Slifka also talks a little with former Braves teammates and some of her ex-coaches about the present state of the Banks program, which is presently No. 1-ranked in the 3A classification.
In all, things are good with Aspen Slifka. She still enjoys basketball, is excelling in school, and is eager to get on with her life after both. But before she does, she’s got one more year to compete on the hardwood — and that still excites her.
“I’m really excited about what’s to come after school, but I’m also excited about next season,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”