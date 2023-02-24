The old college try wasn’t good enough for former Hillsboro High School wrestler Ayana Medina. She instead decided to divide and conquer.

Despite trailing 8-0 in the first round of her fourth-place match at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championship Region V tournament on Feb. 19, in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Linfield freshman dug deep and pinned her opponent, claiming fourth place in the 136-pound weight division and earning a spot in the NCWA’s Women’s Wrestling Championships scheduled for March 3-4, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

