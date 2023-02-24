The old college try wasn’t good enough for former Hillsboro High School wrestler Ayana Medina. She instead decided to divide and conquer.
Despite trailing 8-0 in the first round of her fourth-place match at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championship Region V tournament on Feb. 19, in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Linfield freshman dug deep and pinned her opponent, claiming fourth place in the 136-pound weight division and earning a spot in the NCWA’s Women’s Wrestling Championships scheduled for March 3-4, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“It was a tough match and honestly, I panicked and thought, ‘I can’t get pinned,’” Medina said. “But something in me happened, and I shot and pinned her.”
Medina openly admitted things didn’t look good prior to her tide-turning display, but she attributed the role reversal to a competitive spirit nurtured by a good-natured rivalry with a friendly foe: her older brother Ralph.
“When I first started wrestling, it was always me and my brother competing,” Medina said. “Who can run the fastest? Who can get done with sprints faster? Who can win the most matches? I think that’s where it comes from.”
Linfield head wrestling coach Chad Hanke thought similarly to his budding start wrestler regarding her most valuable asset, saying that in addition to her obvious strength and skill, her competitive drive is what separates her from the pack.
“What makes her an exceptional athlete is her competitiveness,” Hanke said. “It was the last match of the tournament and she was losing big, but she never gave up. She saw an opening and pinned the girl to win … and that’s just her personality. That’s what makes her great.”
Medina is one of two Wildcat women wrestlers to qualify for next month’s nationals, the other being fellow freshman and former Hood River Valley High School wrestler Emily Sullenger.
The 2022-23 season marks the first for Linfield women’s wrestling, and adds Linfield to a growing list of schools diving headfirst into one of collegiate athletics’ fastest growing sports. It’s the first time Linfield has had a woman qualify for nationals, let alone two.
As a new program, Linfield offered aspiring freshmen wrestlers an opportunity to break historical ground and build something from that ground up. Hanke said he pitched that to recruits over the last year and a half, and as a result, he landed both Medina and Sullenger, both of whom have flourished during their time thus far at the McMinnville school.
“We have a very talented team, and those two are exceptional talents for sure,” Hanke said. “We knew that when we recruited them, but it doesn’t always translate from high school to college. They’ve done well, and a lot of that is their personalities. They want to be great.”
Medina said the transition from high school to college wasn’t easy, but at the same time, she said it was easier than she expected.
While the demands and the competition surpass what the standout was used to at the prep level, the coaching from Hanke and assistants like Alyssa Lampe at Linfield have both eased and expedited the process.
“I was kind of expecting it to be really hard and tough and super-different from high school, but honestly, it’s just been really fun,” Medina said. “It’s definitely hard, but I think our coaches are really amazing and it’s great having them in the room.”
As the result of that tutelage, Medina said she’s grown exponentially on the mat. When pressed about the specifics of that growth, she said it’s less about the obvious mental and physical aspects of those strides when it comes to said improvement, and more about the minute details that lengthen those strides.
“I think the difference between high school wrestling and college is making those little adjustments,” Medina said. “Especially with Alyssa (Lampe). It’s awesome having her there and helping make those little changes. It makes a world of difference.”
Lampe is an accomplished wrestler in her own right, winning four U.S. Open individual championships in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2019, while twice earning bronze medals in international competitions.
In 2013, the coach was chosen as USAW’s “Women’s Wrestler of the Year,” and as a six-year member of the U.S. national team remains in contention for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team as is prepares for the 2024 Summer Games.
Hanke said having Lampe on staff is an invaluable asset for both coaching existing team members and recruiting potential future Linfield wrestlers.
“I got really luck because she’s training in Corvallis right now, but while she spent a lot of time in Colorado at the Olympic Training Center, she never coached,” the Linfield head coach said. “I’ve watched her compete and knew exactly what she was about. When I was hired here, I was like, ‘OK, I should hire a woman assistant.’ That was one of my main goals, and Alyssa was pie-in-the-sky. She’s done an amazing job.”
As a result of that job, the entire coaching staff has both Hullinger and Medina traveling to Iowa to chase a national title. Medina is excited about the competition, but she also wants to be sure to appreciate the accomplishment and experience as a whole.
“I think my goal right now is to place and have fun because I know it’s going to be a great experience,” Medina said. “It being my first-ever college national tournament, I want to embrace the moment and be grateful that I was able to make it.”
And what’s her coach’s expectation? Hanke didn’t want to go there, but over the long haul, he said the sky’s the limit for Medina.
“I think she can be a national champ,” the coach said. “That’s the level she’s at, and she’s only going to get better. We’re ahead of schedule as far as a program goes, and a large part of that is thanks to Emily and Ayana.”