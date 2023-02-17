Typically, they say that it’s not how you start, but rather how you finish. Well, it was quite the opposite in the girls Coastal Range League Tournament championship game between Corbett and Banks.

The Cardinals jumped out to an 11-0 lead early, then held off a late Banks rally to defeat the No. 1-ranked Braves 47-41 on Friday night, Feb. 17, at Rainier High School.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you