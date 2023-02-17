Typically, they say that it’s not how you start, but rather how you finish. Well, it was quite the opposite in the girls Coastal Range League Tournament championship game between Corbett and Banks.
The Cardinals jumped out to an 11-0 lead early, then held off a late Banks rally to defeat the No. 1-ranked Braves 47-41 on Friday night, Feb. 17, at Rainier High School.
“I know that team and they can be so streaky, but you’ve just got to weather the storm and we couldn’t match them offensively,” Banks head coach Nick Rizzo said. “We knew at some point they were going to knockdown shots, they were going to get hot, they were going to go on a run, and they came out firing and that run started right from the get go.”
After getting an initial bucket from Maddie Lanter to get the scoring started, Corbett got a three-pointer from Lilly Schimel, another from her sister Ally Schimel, then two straight from Ella Holwege to put the Cardinals ahead 14-3. From there the first half was all Corbett who led by 12 after a quarter, 10 at the half, and 41-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Things changed however in that final stanza, as Banks (24-2) used a pressure defense, the inside weaponry of Madison Walker — who finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds — and Alex Saunders who tallied nine points, along with a limited Corbett presence as the result of foul trouble to both Ally Schimel and Lilly Schimel—the latter of which fouled out late—to scratch and claw their way back into the game, even pulling to within two points with a minute to play. But in the end it was about free throws, and while the Cardinals made them when it counted most, a tired Braves team misfired, ending their comeback bid.
“We put ourselves in a difficult position early, spent a lot of energy coming back and our legs weren’t there to knock those free throws down in the end,” Rizzo said. “That start just killed us.”
Holwege keyed that Cardinals start, scoring 14 of her game-high 17 points in the first half, 12 of which came on four three-pointers.
Rizzo acknowledged that she and Lilly Schimel were lethal early, but added that their production came at the expense of an effort to limit Ally Schimel who scored 28 points in the Braves’ last meeting with the No. 3-ranked Cardinals.
“I thought we had a great game plan, but we lost 11 (Ella Holwege) and number one (Lilly Schimel) and they hurt us more than they should’ve,” Rizzo said. “But after Ally (Schimel) put 28 on us last time, we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again.”
The Banks coach was at a bit of a loss for words in the wake of the defeat, but said that while Corbett (22-3) offers a stern test for his defense, it’s equally important that his team hit on all cylinders offensively in an effort to counter the Cardinals’ ability to score in bunches. That was a problem for the Braves on this night, and something Rizzo said they’ve been struggling with of late.
“You need the combination against that team,” Rizzo said. “It was 41-27 going into the fourth quarter and they scored six points the rest of the way. All at the free throw line. But we had to be better in that first half. Offensively, we’ve got to knockdown shots. I don’t know what our shooting percentage was in that first half, but it wasn’t good. Our shooters don’t have confidence right now, and that really makes it tough.”
Corbett head coach Bill Schimel was all smiles after the game, but while proud of his team, was equally gracious to Banks who he said made things incredibly difficult on his team late.
“They had to gut this one out,” Schimel said. “We had a great start, but you have to give Banks credit. They’re going to grind, play good defense, and they really slowed us down. So, we had to dig deep and the girls did just enough.”
The Cardinals were missing a starter in the game and were further compromised when Lilly Schimel fouled out, but while such made things more difficult down the stretch against the Braves, Coach Schimel said the experience should make them better going forward.
“We had a couple girls out there not used to being in those pressure situations and we got a little out of sorts,” Schimel said. “This is going to end up being really good for us because it put kids in different positions and now they have a little bit of confidence going into state.”
State is where both teams are headed from here, and as the first and third ranked teams in the OSAA 3A state rankings, should be considered amongst the favorites. Schimel said his team is ready, and didn’t shy away from his and his team’s goal going in.
“They’re shooting for the moon, and they’ve been that way all year,” Schimel said. “We don’t have a lot of subs, but the girls we’ve got can win. They can play multiple positions and score in bunches, and they’re a fearless bunch. They’ve been to state before and they really want to make a run.”
And Rizzo? He’s undeterred about his team’s prospects in the wake of their loss to Corbett and is excited about not only what they’ve accomplished to this point, but what they’re still capable of accomplishing as they head to the postseason.
“I’m beyond proud of where we are right now and I told them, there’s no team out there I’d rather take into the playoffs than this team because I’ve seen so many times what they’re capable of,” Rizzo said. “So, we’ll have them ready.”
Banks Scorers included: Walker 13, Saunders 9, Rose 7, Maller 3, Bigsby 3, Janecek 2, King 2, Evans 2.
Corbett scorers included: Holwege 17, Lilly Schimel 13, Ally Schimel 9, Lanter 8.