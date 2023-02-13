As expected, Newberg ran away with the team competition at the Pacific Conference District Wrestling Championships on Feb. 10-11, at Sherwood High School.
The Tigers finished with 489.5 points, while Century was second with 234.5, Forest Grove third with 228, Glencoe fourth with 209, Liberty fifth with 157, and McMinnville sixth with 146.
The following wrestlers were awarded the Hal Turpen Award of Merit, which is given to and athlete from each competing school who best displays outstanding character, citizenship, and perseverance: Owen Cyr, Century; Matix Cooklin, Forest Grove; Yami Castillo Marquez, Glencoe; Cason Benson, Liberty; Deondre Sanchez, McMinnville; Braden Tippets, Newberg; Odin Voss, Sherwood.
Forest Grove's Guy Takahashi was awarded the Conference Coach of the Year Award.
Below are the individual finishers. The top-three finishers in every weight class earned a spot at state.
106
• 1st Place - Joshua Andrade of Glencoe
• 2nd Place - Lucas Vaughn of Newberg
• 3rd Place - Kiah Worthington of Newberg
• 4th Place - Brayden Decker of Liberty
• 5th Place - Keena Enriquez of Forest Grove
• 6th Place - Andrew Mitchell of Glencoe
113
• 1st Place - Bradley Wooldridge of McMinnville
• 2nd Place - Alex Cherry of Sherwood
• 3rd Place - Tristian Mancia of Century
• 4th Place - Reese Fitzpatrick of Forest Grove
• 5th Place - Josh Brucken of Newberg
• 6th Place - Charlie Vander Meide of McMinnville
120
• 1st Place - Isaac Hampton of Newberg
• 2nd Place - Giovanni Silva of Liberty
• 3rd Place - Warren Cook of Forest Grove
• 4th Place - Abiu Diaz of Century
• 5th Place - Brody Williams of Newberg
• 6th Place - Andrew Hamel of McMinnville
126
• 1st Place - Gavin Rangel of Newberg
• 2nd Place - Max Vander Meide of McMinnville
• 3rd Place - James Duncans of Century
• 4th Place - Austin Willhelm of Newberg
• 5th Place - izak Zavala of Forest Grove
• 6th Place - Noe Contreras of Forest Grove
132
• 1st Place - Zachary Keinonen of Newberg
• 2nd Place - Cameron Anderson of McMinnville
• 3rd Place - Damian Elizarraras of Century
• 4th Place - Carlos Zavala of Forest Grove
• 5th Place - Tylor Johnson of Newberg
• 6th Place - Owen Cyr of Century
138
• 1st Place - Dillon Le of Newberg
• 2nd Place - Jacob Smith of Newberg
• 3rd Place - Matix Cooklin of Forest Grove
• 4th Place - Victor Shipley of Century
• 5th Place - Daniel Heninger of Glencoe
• 6th Place - Jose Arenas of McMinnville
145
• 1st Place - Gus Amerson of Newberg
• 2nd Place - Jeshua Storm of Newberg
• 3rd Place - Parker Fabrycki of Sherwood
• 4th Place - Michael Smith of Sherwood
• 5th Place - Eli Brunner of Century
• 6th Place - Aydin Ellis of Century
152
• 1st Place - Trae Frederick of Newberg
• 2nd Place - Aidan Perkins of Newberg
• 3rd Place - Jaxson Ochoa of Liberty
• 4th Place - Jackson Thackery of Glencoe
• 5th Place - Austin Nelson of Glencoe
• 6th Place - Cruz Benson of Liberty
160
• 1st Place - Patrick Negra of Newberg
• 2nd Place - Garrett Wells of Century
• 3rd Place - Luke Augustus of Newberg
• 4th Place - Samuel Blanton of Forest Grove
• 5th Place - Brandon Cook of Forest Grove
• 6th Place - Logan Hinojosa of Liberty
170
• 1st Place - Cougar Friesen of Newberg
• 2nd Place - Ethan Wedel of Century
• 3rd Place - Isaac Reynoso of Glencoe
• 4th Place - Graydon Vandehey of Forest Grove
• 5th Place - Walker Hilton of Newberg
• 6th Place - Austin Klingler of McMinnville
182
• 1st Place - Michael Campos of Liberty
• 2nd Place - Owen Rice of Forest Grove
• 3rd Place - Ian Morris of McMinnville
• 4th Place - Conor Wood of Newberg
• 5th Place - Tyler Clough of Liberty
• 6th Place - Andres Hernandez of Sherwood
195
• 1st Place - Hudson Davis of Newberg
• 2nd Place - Houstyn Lee-Perry of Liberty
• 3rd Place - James Rolla Camden Roofener of Glencoe
• 4th Place - Tyler Sagapolu of Century
• 5th Place - Noah Tishendorf of Sherwood
• 6th Place - Hunter Frohnert of Forest Grove
220
• 1st Place - Carter Bennett of Forest Grove
• 2nd Place - Edson Cortes Jijon of Glencoe
• 3rd Place - Colby Stampflee of Glencoe
• 4th Place - Zadek Bowlby of Newberg
• 5th Place - Dylan Bake of Century
• 6th Place - Samuell Shirey of Forest Grove
285
• 1st Place - Skyler Randlemen-Galvan of Sherwood
• 2nd Place - Wyatt Wells of Century
• 3rd Place - Brody Sahlfeld of Glencoe
• 4th Place - Daniel Shaw of Glencoe
• 5th Place - Austin Phillips of Newberg
• 6th Place - John Echevarria of Liberty