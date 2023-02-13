As expected, Newberg ran away with the team competition at the Pacific Conference District Wrestling Championships on Feb. 10-11, at Sherwood High School.

The Tigers finished with 489.5 points, while Century was second with 234.5, Forest Grove third with 228, Glencoe fourth with 209, Liberty fifth with 157, and McMinnville sixth with 146.

West Bureau Sports Editor

