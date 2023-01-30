Forest Grove High School ushered in its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees at their annual Hall of Fame Banquet this past Saturday, Jan. 28, at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course.
The event returned after being absent the past two years due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s inductees included former wrestlers, three-sport athletes, a football and powerlifting champion and an announcer, administrator and former mayor who got to watch them all do their thing throughout their athletic careers at Forest Grove High.
The list included: Pete Truax, Arnie Coke, Tess Bair, Ryan Groneman and Lauren Sexton.
The inductees were also honored during halftime of last Friday night’s Forest Grove girls basketball game versus Liberty, where the crowd in attendance was able to acknowledge the now Hall of Famers’ contributions to Viking athletic history.
Truax, who recently finished a 12-year stint as mayor of Forest Grove, is being inducted as a result of his more than four decades of service as the public address announcer for Viking football, baseball, basketball, track, baseball and softball, as well as the countless hours of service working behind the scenes of many of Forest Grove High’s finest athletic events.
A former teacher and administrator for the Forest Grove School District, Truax said that while honored to now be a part of a rich tradition of FGHS athletics, he hoped others who have donated their time over the years could view his induction as a reflection of the work so many do in order to allow athletic events to continue.
Truax was honored as the Oregon Public Address Announcer of the Year and was the recipient of the Special Award of Merit by the Oregon Athletic Director Association in 2004.
Tess Bair is a 2001 Forest Grove High School graduate and excelled in three sports as a Viking, earning four varsity letters apiece in soccer, basketball and softball.
Over the course of her tenure at FGHS, Bair earned three first team all-league honors, two second team all-league honors, second and third team all-state recognition and five different times earned honorable mention. Additionally, she was part of two league championship basketball teams and was the recipient of the Viking Achievement Award, the Mitch Thomas Award and the Tom Keller Award.
Bair went on to play four years of softball at Pace University in New York, where she finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in hits (209), doubles (43) and games played (187). She remains the career leader in each.
Ryan Groneman, a 1995 graduate, made his mark both on the football field and in the weight room. Groneman earned first team all-league offensive honors in both his junior and senior seasons, while earning first and second team defensive honors over his senior and junior years.
He was a two-time Garrish Family Outstanding Lineman Award winner and following his senior season earned a spot in the 1995 Shrine Bowl.
Groneman went on to be a four-year starter on the offensive line at Boise State, earning all-conference honors twice.
He’s now the Director of Athletic Performance for football at Eastern Washington University.
The gridiron great was also a force on the high school powerlifting circuit, winning first place and breaking state records his senior year in the bench press, squat, deadlift and powerlift total.
Lauren Sexton, Class of 2005, was a three-sport athlete who excelled in soccer, basketball and track and field, earning letters all four years in each.
She said being elected into the FGHS Hall of Fame is not only an honor for herself, but one her family also cherishes.
Sexton was twice a first team all-leaguer in soccer, was a three-time second team all-league basketball player and was four times a first team all-conference javelin and discus thrower and earned first and second team all-state honors in each.
She also won the Mitch Thomas Award while at Forest Grove.
Arnie Coke, a 1979 graduate, was a district wrestling placer during his sophomore and junior years, and won both a district and state championship at 130 pounds during a senior season in which he helped lead the Vikings to a Coast Valley League District Championship.
The standout grappler went on to wrestle at both Southern Oregon and Pacific universities, the latter of which he earned an individual conference title at 142 pounds in 1981.
Coke passed away in July of 1984.
Ralph Brown was also selected as a 2022 inductee for his countless contributions to Forest Grove High School athletics, but his family chose to wait a year due to his passing this past year.