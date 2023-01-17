The Forest Grove boys and girls swim teams competed against Newberg this past week and while the Vikings were on the losing end of both contests on that afternoon, the team has and continues to impress in the pool as the district and ultimately state championships approach.

The Viking girls (2-2) currently sit third in the Pacific Conference standings behind first place and undefeated McMinnville who narrowly defeated them 90-79 in their dual meet Jan. 5.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

