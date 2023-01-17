The Forest Grove boys and girls swim teams competed against Newberg this past week and while the Vikings were on the losing end of both contests on that afternoon, the team has and continues to impress in the pool as the district and ultimately state championships approach.
The Viking girls (2-2) currently sit third in the Pacific Conference standings behind first place and undefeated McMinnville who narrowly defeated them 90-79 in their dual meet Jan. 5.
Against Newberg (3-1), the Vikes — who were down some key swimmers due to injury — got winning performances from sophomore Leah Meeuwsen in the 500 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke, along with the 400 Freestyle Relay team consisting of Meeuwsen, sophomore Kalea Vanderzanden, and seniors Kiera Hundley and Madison Orr.
The Forest Grove boys team managed just a single win over the visiting Tigers which came as a result of senior Tom Lowther’s victory in the 500 Freestyle.
The Viking boys (1-3) sit fifth in the conference standings and fell to first place Newberg (4-0) 124-26.
Forest Grove has two league meets remaining: home versus Sherwood on Jan. 19, and home versus Glencoe on Jan. 26.
The Pacific Conference District Championships are scheduled for Feb. 10-11, at the McMinnville Aquatic Center, while the OSAA State Championships are scheduled for Feb. 17-18, at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Pacific Conference Standings (Boys)
Newberg
4-0
McMinnville
3-1
Glencoe
2-1
Liberty
1-1
Forest Grove
1-3
Century
0-3
Pacific Conference Standings (Girls)
McMinnville
4-0
Newberg
3-1
Forest Grove
2-2
Sherwood
1-1
Glencoe
1-2
Liberty
0-2
Century
0-3
