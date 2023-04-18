There’s close, and then there’s Ingram close.
Fraternal twins Jordan and Kaimalino Ingram are at present manning the infield for the Forest Grove High School softball team. But over the winter, they were linked on the hardwood for the Vikings’ girls basketball team, and in the fall, they could be found digging out and setting balls as members of the Forest Grove volleyball team.
Yet, while the Ingrams are side-by- side on athletic courts and fields much of the time, you won’t find them too far from each other outside the world of sports, either.
“She’s my best friend, and I don’t recall a single fight that we’ve ever had,” Jordan Ingram said. “I honestly can’t recall a time where we’ve been apart from each other for more than 24 hours.”
And that bond has only intensified as the years have gone on.
“We’re super-close,” Kaimalino Ingram said. “I feel like we’ve always been best friends, but as we’ve grown up, it’s definitely become stronger.”
Sports have played a big part in the twins’ life, and too has played a role in what continues to be a growing relationship.
Since they were 4 years old, the Ingram twins have been participating in sports. Growing up in an active family, much of their time has been spent playing, and yes, competing with others and one another on various fields of play.
“There’s always competition in our house, especially between me and her,” Jordan Ingram said. “All of our hobbies consist of sports, like we’ll go play pickleball outside or go play Spikeball. It really is like a running tally as to who wins.”
If you ask them who’s winning, both will just say it’s pretty close. But that’s not uncommon, for if you talk with the girls, you’ll quickly figure out that they are far more the same than they are different.
Neither can imagine life without sports.
Both would choose softball over volleyball or basketball.
And both again have and continue to enjoy playing softball for Forest Grove head coach — and their dad — Jeremy Ingram.
Ingram is in his second year at the helm of the Vikings softball program but has been coaching his girls since they started playing the game at age 8.
While some kids struggle with or even cringe at the prospect of their mother or father coaching their team, Jordan and Kaimalino Ingram know little else.
“I love playing for my dad and couldn’t imagine it any other way,” Kaimalino Ingram said. “I think he definitely pushes me really hard to be better, and he’s a really great coach and a really great dad. And I Iove him for that.”
Jordan Ingram agreed and said her dad seems to know when to flip the switch between being Coach Ingram and dad.
“I feel like we have really good boundaries on him being my father and him being my coach,” she said. “When he’s coaching me, he’s not like my father. And when we’re home, he’s not being my coach.”
Jordan Ingram was named to the second team all-league as a setter in volleyball this past fall and earned second-team all-league honors in softball last spring.
Kaimalino Ingram was a first-team all-league infielder on the softball diamond last season. This year, she is batting .390 and has an on-base percentage of nearly .500.
The Vikings are 6-7 so far this season, and neither of the girls is particularly happy with how they or the team has performed to this point. Both believe they’re capable of more and are confident that after losing their conference-opener to Glencoe last Friday, the team is on the cusp of turning the tide.
“I feel like the Glencoe game really just showed a lot of girls that we can do better and that that shouldn’t be our outcome,” Jordan Ingram said.
Kaimalino Ingram agreed with her sister but was a bit more steadfast when it came to prognosticating the team’s future.
“I think things have gone alright, but there were some games that I felt like we definitely should’ve won,” Kaimalino Ingram said. “I think we can do better, and I know we’re going to do better as a team going into conference.”
Both girls are heading to Pacific University next season with the intention of playing softball for the Boxers. Both, too, are looking forward to having a bit more free time and the ability to focus on softball without the “burden” of playing three sports.
Yet, what they’ve thought little about and considered even less, is what life will eventually be like when it sends them in separate directions.
“Honestly, I just think that would be weird,” Jordan Ingram said. “It’s actually kind of hard to think about.”
Kaimalino Ingram wasn’t fond of the idea either, but did say that when that time comes, she’ll be happy for her sister, even if it means her being happy on her own.
“We spend a lot of time together,” Kaimalino Ingram said. “We have the same friends, are on the same teams, have the same classes, so not being together is going to be really weird. So, I’m not looking forward to it, but I know I’ll be happy for her whatever she does.”