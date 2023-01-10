Who’s the better football team, Oregon or Oregon State?
We’ve got eight months to debate it and there are arguments for both. But while their records were identical this past season, you couldn’t have two programs more diametrically apart.
This isn’t news to anyone who’s followed these teams since the turn of the century. For the better part of 15 years, the Ducks have gone one way and the Beavers another.
In that span, Oregon has won 145 games, while Oregon State has won just 79.
The Ducks have 10 10-plus-win seasons, while the Beavers have one.
Oregon has six conference championships, while Oregon State has none and has shared but one since 1964.
And in that same 15-year stretch, Oregon’s Ducks have won two Rose Bowls nnd two Fiesta Bowls, and have twice been to college football’s national championship game, while the Beavers have played in just six bowl games and, prior to the 2021 season, had failed to qualify for one in seven years.
Times have been tough in Corvallis.
Mike Riley resuscitated the program in 1997-98 and left for the then-San Diego Chargers.
Dennis Erickson took the reins from there and led the Beavers to a Fiesta Bowl win and No. 4 ranking before leaving for the San Francisco 49ers.
Riley returned and had moderate success before again leaving, this time for Nebraska.
And then Gary Anderson signed on before unceremoniously signing off in the middle of the 2017 season, unofficially citing an inability to win at Oregon State.
Now, however, former OSU quarterback Jonathan Smith has his alma mater defying those odds, and after his team finished this past season 10-3, defeated the rival Ducks in the grudge game formerly known as the “Civil War,” and won their first bowl game since 2013, there are rumblings that next year’s Beavers could be poised to make a run at a conference championship — or more.
Oregon State returns eight offensive starters from last year’s team, six starting defenders, and added Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from the transfer portal in an effort to bolster a position that — to put it nicely — limited them in 2022.
Uiagalelei struggled during his two-year starting tenure at Clemson but was a five-star recruit as part of the 2020 high school recruiting class. If he can find his form under Coach Smith, his addition to a team that finished this past season No. 17-ranked — and is posted too at No. 17 in ESPN’s 2023 “Way-Too-Early” college football top 25 — could be the difference between a “great Beaver year” and one that even the conference blue bloods would happily call their own.
Where does that leave the Ducks? In a similar position, actually, but going about it a different way.
Despite leaving 2022 with a dissimilar taste in their mouths to rival Oregon State, Oregon had a good year. After embarrassing themselves on national television in a lopsided Week 1 loss to the now-back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs, first-year head coach Dan Lanning led the Ducks to eight straight wins before an injury to starting quarterback Bo Nix derailed what likely would’ve been a conference title, and what could’ve been a spot in the College Football Playoff.
They defeated, albeit narrowly, North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl to end the year, and return Nix — who was inarguably having a Heisman-worthy season prior to injuring his ankle in Week 11 — but despite losing 18 kids to the transfer portal, filled the bulk of those holes with necessary upgrades and bolstered their overall roster with the country’s No. 8-ranked high school recruiting class.
Oregon isn’t a team reeling in the wake of a “disastrous” 10-win season, but rather one building on the momentum of a first-year coach still constructing “his” team. And after all, they finished the season No. 15-ranked and are No. 9-ranked in that same ESPN poll for next season — both ahead of OSU.
So, who’s better going into next season? Great question, and a difficult one to answer.
On paper, it should be Oregon. Over the previous five years the Ducks have recruited at an average ranking of 10.2, while the Beavers have averaged 67.4.
They also have a two-decade history of winning on the national stage, while Oregon State does not, along with the backing of billionaire booster Phil Knight, which in an emerging NIL era is an undoubted advantage for the “haves” versus the “have-nots” — like Oregon State.
But, the game’s not played on paper, and the Beavers have proudly proved over the past four years that there’s more than one way to skin a cat — or in this case, a Duck.
Oregon State returns a solid and now confident roster, continues to upgrade areas of need and undoubtedly has momentum from a season most didn’t see coming.
The Beavers should be good next season. So should Oregon. But who’s better? It’s going to be fun finding out.