Love it or hate it, ESD never lacks for drama.
ESD, by the way, stands for Early Signing Day and represents — to cool kids — the first day aspiring college football players can officially commit to the school and football program of their choosing. This past Wednesday, Dec. 21, marked the kickoff of the early signing period, and let’s just say that it didn’t disappoint.
For a couple of decades now, we as fans have been forced to sit through awkward hat ceremonies that more closely resemble a shell game, in which standout players hold awaiting coaches and fans hostage before donning a hat from the school of their desire.
This was cute at first. After all, it was supposed to be a celebration of the years of blood, sweat and tears a kid or kids put in in an effort to accomplish their dream of playing at the collegiate level.
But with every passing year, every painstaking performance, and every uncomfortable interaction between the performer and the bystanders sitting idly by, I’m left longing for simpler times that were more about the kid, the school, and the opportunity before them.
I get it — that was then, and this is now. An era defined by likes, retweets and subscribers with maximizing profiles and bottom lines as the primary focus. But now — with the addition of name, image and likeness (NIL) — more than ever, it’s about the money, and that’s taken the drama to an astronomical level.
NIL was created with the athlete in mind. It was supposed to be a transaction between a student-athlete and a business organization whereby the student-athlete was compensated for using their name, image or likeness as a means of promotion. The idea was to afford the athletes a small piece of a giant revenue generating pie for their part in generating said revenue. A good idea at face value, but an unmitigated disaster minus the regulation necessary to keep it between the lines.
And don’t kid yourself, it’s way outside the lines.
There are essentially no transactions that go beyond a player’s commitment and a deposit into that player’s account.
I know there are exceptions. Instances in which athletes are representing companies — mostly on social media — in exchange for the almighty dollar, but for the most part, it’s schools’ … errr … their “collectives” providing money in exchange for a signature on the dotted line.
That’s leading to commitments, transfers and, ultimately, much of the drama we saw unfold last Wednesday and, in the days, leading up to it.
Locally, we saw highly touted quarterback Dante Moore bow out of a longstanding commitment to the University of Oregon and commit to UCLA two days prior to signing day. Two days later, we saw Oregon flip a nearly equally touted quarterback from Baylor and — at least for a moment — flip the nation’s No. 2-ranked safety from Notre Dame, only to see him then flip to Oklahoma a day later.
Elsewhere, Ohio State lost cornerback Kayin Lee to Auburn; four-star defensive end departed Florida State for Auburn; Texas lost edge rusher Dylan Spencer to Texas Tech; and five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor kicked Iowa to the curb for the greener pastures of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Those are just a handful of examples of the countless switcheroos we saw in the final hours of what’s typically a couple year process.
Fun? Maybe for those without a stake in the game.
But for the coaches whose jobs are dependent on the talent they do or don’t get? A painstaking rollercoaster ride preceded by an infinite level of a time and energy investment that may ultimately afford you no return.
I’m guessing “fun” is not how they’d describe it.
Now, while the bulk of the high school football talent has made their college choice, the remaining few have until Feb. 1 to do what most of their brethren did a week ago. Beyond that, coaches are already working on the 2024 class, fans are recharging their engines for another recruiting go-around, and the next crop of athletes are awaiting their turn to don their hat, make their money, and sign that letter-of-intent.
But not without the drama, that I assure you.