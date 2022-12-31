Another Les Schwab Invitational is in the books, and if you missed it, you missed a lot.
The LSI is not just a basketball tournament pitting some of the nation’s best high school teams against a handful of Oregon’s finest, it’s become a holiday hang for basketball junkies, vacationing teens, and cultural intermediaries linking the NBA scene to the minor league version found over a four-day stretch at Hillsboro’s Liberty High School.
Over nearly a quarter-century’s worth of LSI action, more than 35 players who’ve played in the Christmas time tournament have gone on to play in the NBA.
From Carmelo Anthony to Jaylen Brown, Michael Dunleavy Jr. to Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons to Kevin Love, and even Ndamukong Suh to 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant, many of tomorrow’s sports superstars grace the Liberty High School hardwood on their way to fame and fortune.
But in addition to the play on the court, the buzz off and around it is exciting, too.
NBA games aren’t just about the basketball — they’re also opportunities to be seen. While you have more than your share of spectators in hoodies, T-shirts and worn-out blue jeans, you have an equal share dressed to impress, with one eye on the competition and the other on their Instagram post that’s putting that competition to shame.
The LSI’s not all that different, but the tickets are cheaper, the parking cheaper than that, and designer shoes are replaced by high-end sneakers that teens and 20-somethings find at least as impressive.
I’m not knocking it. The area is lucky to have the event and during a time when many are either off from work, home from school, or simply looking for entertainment options when weather limits them, “The Schwab” is a fantastic way to spend a few hours. The basketball is great, more than a handful of players offer a glimpse into the collegiate and/or NBA future, and the atmosphere can be electric — and all at a very reasonable price.
This year’s event brought even further intrigue with the arrival of LeBron James’ son Bronny.
For a number of years now the basketball world has heard murmurs about “The King’s” mini-me, along with his exploits on the court. And in recent years, those exploits have found their way to social and even mainstream media.
While at 6-foot-3, he lacks the size of his famous father, Bronny’s proven to be more than just his dad’s junior, earning scholarship offers from Memphis, Ohio State and USC, and there’s said to be mutual interest regarding Oregon’s Ducks.
He’s got a nice outside shot, isn’t afraid to challenge the rim with the similar level of aggression often seen from his old man, and, per the scouts, is a “fantastic passer.”
Area folks like myself got to see that firsthand this week in Hillsboro, and I’d say the young man lived up to the hype.
But with him — and his sophomore brother, Bryce, who is also on the roster — came a heightened version of the hype that makes seeing the games secondary to the spectacle-seekers who just want to be where it’s at.
There’s a “cool” aspect to the LSI that you can feel when you walk in the gym. Fist-bumps and half-hugs come in droves, photographers seem to grow on trees, shiny new Air Jordans come in every shape, color and size, and hip-hop music seems to tie it all together. It’s a scene, for sure, and one that’s unmistakable from the time you step foot in the gym.
It’s fun, it’s entertaining, and for the most part, it’s a successful venture for everyone involved.
The players seem to love it, the coaches find it to be an invaluable tool for progression, and the community embraces what’s become an affordable minor-league version of the expensive major league one you find at the Moda Center on a given night.
If you’ve been, you know what I mean.
If you haven’t? See you in 12 months — it’ll be worth it.
Wade Evanson is sports editor for three Pamplin Media Group newspapers.
