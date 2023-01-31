Five years.
That’s how long it’s been since the Portland Diamond Project launched an initiative to bring Major League Baseball to Portland.
Since then, they’ve sold us hats and T-shirts, presented us with potential stadium sites and renderings, and teased us with celebrity investors like Ciara and Russell Wilson.
But despite the commitment, enthusiasm and cache the PDP has delivered, it appears we’re still waiting on MLB and its commissioner to render a verdict for or against the effort to bring America’s pastime to the Rose City.
Two weeks ago, The Athletic published an in-depth story on the state of the PDP’s quest to bring us big league action. In it, they discussed the effort of PDP founder Craig Cheek and managing director Mike Barrett to convince Commissioner Rob Manfred that Portland’s where it’s at.
They’ve surveyed the land, done traffic and population studies, wrangled up potential investors, and repeatedly — while politely — stayed in the commissioner’s ear in an effort to be at the front of the line of any relocation or expansion plans the league and/or its owners have in mind.
But despite the legwork, hustle and sweet nothings aimed at ultimately getting what they so desperately want, there remains nothing but crickets coming from the league’s headquarters in New York.
That’s bad news.
Don’t let anyone fool you: The longer this drags on, the worse our prospects are of getting a major league team.
The PDP has done its due diligence, and it’s that head start that had Manfred singing Portland’s praises after their initial meeting in 2017. But since then, Oakland and Tampa Bay’s drawn-out stadium situations and the league’s unwillingness to commit to expansion has stunted the momentum Cheek and Barrett had built early on.
Las Vegas, one of Portland’s primary rivals in this competition, has more than proven itself an attractive option by way of the success of the NHL’s Golden Knights and more recently the transient NFL Raiders, who’ve seemingly played in as many cities as The Rolling Stones at this point.
Add to that the increasing attractiveness of a return to Montreal, from which the team now known as the Washington Nationals relocated following the 2004 season; Nashville’s meteoric rise to become one of this country’s trendiest and fastest-growing cities; and Charlotte, North Carolina, which has recently been mentioned among the league’s shortlist of desirable MLB locations, and you’ve got a mitt full of competitors ogling the same prize — and the night ain’t young.
In The Athletic’s piece, it’s said that Cheek and Barrett are undeterred. But while steadfast in their desire to acquire a team by either relocation or expansion, their patience is clearly running thin.
When the two signed on for the endeavor more than a half-decade ago, they did so with a five-year window in mind. Now, in their fifth serious year, both have reservations about signing on for what could be another five.
“We signed up for five years,” Cheek told The Athletic this past July. “We’re in that fifth year. We do believe it’s getting close. If you ask us, honestly and humbly, would you sign up for another five? I’m not sure. I’m not sure that’s possible. I’m not sure that’s feasible. I’m not sure that makes sense. But, clearly, we’re in it to win. All you can do is kind of ride with the info you have. We see the next six to 12 months being imperative to understanding the trajectory of the project.”
With that in mind, where does that leave them? Waiting.
Waiting for Oakland and Tampa Bay to get it together. Waiting for Manfred and the major league owners to state their intentions. And, now, waiting to see how much traction efforts to bring a team to other potential new MLB cities — Las Vegas, Montreal, Nashville, Charlotte, perhaps others as well — end up getting.
That’s a lot of waiting, and a number of variables beyond the PDP’s control.
So, are they wasting their time? Of course not, anything worthwhile is worthy of the effort necessary to attain it. But no one’s interested in chasing their tail, and the PDP has made it clear to the commissioner that they’re no exception.
The PDP wants a major league team in Portland, and local fans do, too.
Hillsboro’s Hops are nothing shy of a success story, and even the Portland Pickles have built energy around a collegiate wood bat league, creative promotion and a mascot named “Dillon the Pickle.”
But for all of the work those teams have put into crafting a great fan experience, the reason people keep coming back isn’t the atmosphere at Ron Tonkin Field or Walker Stadium. It’s about the game that makes that atmosphere possible. It’s about baseball.
Now, we just need baseball to throw us a bone.
What do you say, Manfred?