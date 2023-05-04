Last year’s Gaston softball team won 16 total games, were 13-3 in conference play and finished second in the 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1 standings before losing to Lakeview in the second round of the state playoffs. But with four seniors departed, including co-captian Grace Smith, this year’s squad was forced to look to their youth sooner rather than later for success on the field.
The results have been mixed, but head coach Amy Fern has taken the good with the bad thus far and said even she has been surprised at times by what her team has and hasn’t accomplished.
“We have only three returning varsity players so there has been some adjusting and learning,” Fern said. “We have had some really great games and then have lost against some teams we had no problem beating in the past. I would say we have the talent, we just lack being consistent at times. They have definitely surprised me at times.”
Heading into the team’s final two regular season weeks, the Greyhounds are 10-8 overall, 7-4 in league play and sit in fifth place, 1.5 games behind third place Nestucca. They’re also No. 26-ranked in the OSAA 2A state rankings which matters only if they fail to earn one of the league’s three automatic bids by finishing in the final standings’ top three. In that instance, after the 22 automatic bids from leagues across the state have been filled, the final two spots will go to the two highest remaining ranked teams not already in the field. As a result, Gaston would put themselves in the best position possible by winning as many of their remaining seven games a possible.
“Our goal at the start of the season was to make it to playoffs and state again this year, but it has been a roller coaster so far and we have lost games we didn't think we would lose,” Fern said. “Our new goal is to focus on being consistent and communicating. We have really lacked communication on the field and at times it really shows. We have some work to do but I am confident they will figure things out.”
To say the Greyhounds are young would be an understatement. The team has five freshmen and three sophomores, with just a single senior, pitcher and first baseman Ally Lazott. Due to that youth, the team would benefit significantly from practice time — something their coach said they’re just not getting as a result of the weather and its effect on their home field.
“Our team is made up mostly of freshmen and it has been really tough not having fields to practice on this year,” Fern said. “I think we have the potential and some great athletes but we haven't been able to work on a lot of things being stuck in a gym all season. That really makes it difficult to get any better and work on certain things.”
The coach said that despite that, they have made progress this season, much of which she attributes to her team leaders, Lazott and juniors, catcher Lexi Fern and third baseman Cayden Henderson.
“Our two juniors and one senior have been rocks for the team this season,” the coach said. “They have been great leaders and been a big help in leading our younger players.”
Fern has coached all three of her leaders since youth softball and speaks directly to their work from a pitcher/catcher perspective, which she calls the “core of the team.” Henderson she said has been “solid” at her third base position, and has been surgical laying down bunts at the plate.
“I have a lot of trust in these three players and I depend on them heavily to lead the team,” the coach said. “They have done a great job so far. I am really proud of them for stepping up and helping the younger players this season.”
Some of those younger players include freshman second baseman Mykenzie Hardie, who the coach said has been dependable in the field, at the plate and running the bases; and shortstop Kaylee Spaulding, who Fern said has been great in the field and has consistently improved at the plate.
“These two players have really stepped up this season and filled some tough positions,” the coach said. “I feel I could put them in almost any position and they would do a good job.”
Another key ingredient to the Greyhounds team has been their ability to adapt on the fly. With a healthy mix of upper and underclassmen, the players have been forced into roles and positions that many are unaccustomed to — it’s commonplace for teammates to be hesitant or intimidated by what’s often an unknown. Fern said she’s seen that to an extent, but added that in many more instances the team has risen to the challenge.
“Trust between the older players and the younger players is a struggle at times,” the coach said. “We have a wide range of abilities and we have several girls in positions they haven't played before, but losing some key players last year we had to fill the positions with some young players. Most have really stepped it up and performed well.”
And because of that fortitude, mixed with a heightened level of physical skill, Fern is excited about the future of Gaston softball.
“This team has a lot of athleticism and determination,” Fern said. “I think that they will be strong contenders in the coming years.”
