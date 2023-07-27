Kids from around the Portland/Vancouver area participate in "Get Hooked" events in and around Portland. "Get Hooked" is an organization founded by Dishaun Berry in an effort to bring fishing to underprivileged kids who might not normally be exposed to the sport.
Get Hooked founder Dishaun Berry poses for a photo with one of the children participating at a Get Hooked event. Kids from around the Portland/Vancouver area participate in "Get Hooked" events in and around Portland. "Get Hooked" is an organization founded by Dishaun Berry in an effort to bring fishing to underprivileged kids who might not normally be exposed to the sport.
Get Hooked founder Dishaun Berry poses for a photo with a participant and their certificate following an event this summer.
Get Hooked founder Dishaun Berry and volunteers pose for a photo with police officers at Hagg Lake during the organization's event at Hagg Lake on July 26.
Get Hooked founder Dishaun Berry poses for a photo with one of the children participating at a Get Hooked event. Kids from around the Portland/Vancouver area participate in "Get Hooked" events in and around Portland. "Get Hooked" is an organization founded by Dishaun Berry in an effort to bring fishing to underprivileged kids who might not normally be exposed to the sport.
It’s Wednesday morning and Dishaun Berry is fishing at Hagg Lake outside Forest Grove. But while angling always has been and continues to offer a peaceful escape for the Washougal, Washington, resident, on this morning — like many others throughout the year — he’s doing so with a couple dozen underprivileged kids getting their first taste of the experience he’s providing them.
Berry operates Get Hooked, a Limited Liability Corporation that aims to bring the sport of fishing to underprivileged and at-risk kids, while empowering families to live an active and healthy lifestyle through fishing and the outdoors.