Two years removed from her sister Makaila’s state wrestling championship and just a year removed from Forest Grove’s state team title, the Vikings’ Kailea Takahashi struck while the iron was hot.
The younger Takahashi took home a individual state title of her own at the OSAA State Wrestling Championships, held on Feb. 24-26 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
The sophomore second-year grappler, who didn’t place at last year’s event, pinned both of her opponents leading up to her 125-pound final, where she defeated Liberty junior Gracee Grenfell in a hard-fought 6-2 decision.
Takahashi couldn’t hide her excitement following the finals match with Grenfell. She credited the people around her for the bulk of her success.
“I’m very excited,” Takahashi said. “It’s amazing. I feel like I’m following in the right footsteps, I have the right people around me to guide me along the way, and my team puts in all the hard work with me. This really is amazing.”
With two years remaining and in just her second year on the mat, Takahashi believes she still has a long way to go in order to reach her potential in the sport.
“I’m a lot better than last year, mostly because I’ve focused in on it this year way more than last year, when I was doing two sports,” she said. “I’m still doing two sports, but I’m going to work in the offseason, trying new things in order to do whatever it takes to get better.”
The Forest Grove girls team admirably defended last year’s state title by finishing third in this year’s event, behind first-place North Medford and second-place Thurston.
In all, the Vikings sent three girls to the finals, including Takahashi at 125 pounds, sophomore Kennedy Blanton at 140 pounds, and freshman Renae Cook at 130 pounds.
Blanton lost a 4-2 overtime decision to Redmond’s MacKenzie Shearon in her final. Cook also fought admirably in defeat, losing to now three-time state champion Haley Vann of Cleveland High School, 10-0, in her final.
Forest Grove head coach Guy Takahashi expressed gratitude for the level of commitment his girls put in, communicating an admiration for their toughness.
“They’re just competitive and they practice hard,” Coach Takahashi said. “They fight. They don’t enjoy practice because the beat on each other and they go hard, drill hard and work hard. As few as we’ve got, they’re tough.”
The Vikings’ Jasmine Hopkins — who won an individual title at last year’s state event — lost her first-round match but went on to finish fourth. Takahashi said all of his girls that didn’t go on to win were disappointed, but that’s how he said everyone should feel if they have the proper competitive spirit.
“They all wanted to win the state title individually, but things just didn’t work out,” the coach said. “That’s how it goes. Sometimes kids aren’t healthy and aren’t 100 percent, but they all want it, and every kid that steps on the mat should want that. That’s what we talk about. It’s ‘go get it, and go prove it.’”
The Forest Grove boys finished 16th in the 6A event, scoring 61.5 points.
The Vikings qualified seven wrestlers for the event, but they managed just two placers. Freshman Warren Cook finished sixth in the 120-pound weight division, while sophomore Carter Bennett was fourth at 220 pounds, advancing through three matches before falling to South Salem’s top-ranked Alex Decrozuicin in the semifinals.
Overall, Bennett was pleased with his performance and said he’s looking forward to doing even better next year.
“I’m really happy and I think I wrestled a great tournament,” Bennett said. “This was a big tournament, and all the people and my competitors were great. I’m happy with how I did, and I know next ear I can come back and do better.”
The sophomore went on to say he learned a lot from his experience.
“It’s a big tournament so it’s important to get in your own space, and I think being able to think on your own is really important,” he said.
Takahashi said that he’s excited about his boys team going forward, citing the youth that gained valuable experience at the event despite some of them suffering some close and difficult defeats.
“They’re getting tough,” the coach said. “They should be even better next year.”
Including Bennett, who the coach added is on the cusp of a title himself.
“He’s right there,” Takahashi said. “He just needs a little extra time, but he’s going to be a threat.”
West Linn won the 6A event with 288 points, with Newberg second (262), Westview third (143.5), Sandy fourth (113.5) and Grants Pass fifth (110).
Century finished 12th, with placers including freshman Damian Elizarraras placing sixth at 132 pounds; junior Garrett Wells (160) placing sixth; fellow junior Ethan Wedel (170) placing fifth; and senior Tyler Sagapolu (195) placing sixth.
The Jaguars' Karen Nava placed third in the girls 110-pound division.
Glencoe freshman Joshua Andrade (106) and senior Edson Cortes Jijon (220) placed sixth.
Liberty senior Michael Campos (182) and junior Houstyn Lee-Perry (195) placed fourth.
Hillsboro High School’s Preston Echeverria was more than a threat, winning the 5A’s 182-pound weight division by defeating Silverton’s Steven Powell, 8-4, in the final.
Echeverria — whose brother Sebastian placed third at 220 pounds and cousin Jaden was third at 285 pounds — fought not only for himself in his finals bout, but also for his kin who had fallen just short of their championship goals.
The Echeverria family is tight, which is why upon winning his individual championship, the youngest of the three was overwhelmed by emotion.
“I think that emotion that he’s showing is not just representing his success here today, but for the whole family there’s a lot of pride in their hard work,” Hillsboro head coach Stephen Moreno said. “He did a phenomenal job today. We played that match in our head and saw it as a grind, but he came out today very dominant.”
Echeverria had a hard time talking even after some time following his match, quite visibly overwhelmed by what he’d done on the mat and what it meant to him and his family.
“It meant a lot to me — but not just to me, but everybody that came to support me and my entire family,” Echeverria said. “I did it not just for me, but for them.”
He also pointed to his coaches, whom he said have always inspired him to be better.
“They’ve supported me my whole high school career,” he said. “They’ve always been pushing me to be better, and I’m very thankful for that.”
The Spartans finished ninth in the 5A team competition with 88 points, getting placing points from the three Echeverrias and junior Skylar Salzman, who placed fifth in the 138-pound weight division.
Redmond won the team competition with 204.5 points, while Thurston was second (197.5), Crater third (171), followed by Mountain View (170.5) and Dallas (130).
Back on the girls side of things, along with Grenfell's second, Liberty sophomore Bianca Miranda impressed with a runner-up finish to Southridge’s Marilyn Ramirez-Carmona in the 235-pound final.
Miranda — who’s a standout soccer player for the Falcons — just started wrestling this past fall, and Liberty head coach Eric Givens couldn’t say enough about what she accomplished, along with what she may accomplish going forward with a little more experience.
“I’m proud of her and super-excited for what she can do going forward,” Givens said. “She has very little tools in her shed right now because she’s only been doing this for a season, but we recognize her potential.”
Hillsboro's Nina Deleon placed fourth in the 100-pound division, and Kyla Badua was fourth at 130-pounds.