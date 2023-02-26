Two years removed from her sister Makaila’s state wrestling championship and just a year removed from Forest Grove’s state team title, the Vikings’ Kailea Takahashi struck while the iron was hot.

The younger Takahashi took home a individual state title of her own at the OSAA State Wrestling Championships, held on Feb. 24-26 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.