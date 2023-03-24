The Banks baseball team has started its spring campaign with two wins and a loss versus 4A opponents.
The Braves lost to Scappoose, 10-0, on March 23, but prior to that, they tallied non-league wins over former Cowapa League foes Astoria and Tillamook.
This season, however, the Braves will see a slate of new opponents as part of the 3A Coastal Range League, a conference full of mostly schools the team and head coach Joe Baumgartner are unfamiliar with.
“We are charting unknown territory and although the league is new, there are several quality teams,” Baumgartner said. “We hope to be competitive in the 3A baseball throughout the year.”
The Braves, who were reclassified from 4A to 3A after the 2021-22 school year, defeated the Fishermen by a score of 12-5 to start the season. They were led by Logan Kind who had three hits and three RBIs, including two triples.
In all, 10 different Banks players notched hits in the game.
They followed that up with a 4-0 win over the Cheesemakers. In that game, they were again led by Kind, who tallied two hits. Wyatt Hesselman was solid on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out six and walking only one in six innings of work.
“Astoria was a typical early-season game where both teams were a little sloppy, but our defense was thankfully better than theirs,” Baumgartner said. “Tillamook was a pretty clean game and we were fortunate to capitalize on some scoring opportunities. Wyatt did a great job of staying ahead in the count and mixing up pitches. He was actually better late in the game.”
This year’s team will lean on a handful of returning players, including Hesselman and fellow junior Ashton Crossen, along with seniors Kind, Wyatt Selleck and Jack Lyda.
Additionally, Baumgartner said he’s excited to have outfielder and pitcher Kade Long back after the junior took last season off, while the coach has also seen good things to come for freshman Lane Gilbert, who was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in the Braves’ win over Astoria.
“He (Long) is a welcomed addition to our pitching staff and outfield,” Baumgartner said. “And Lane Gilbert is a very skilled freshman who can basically play anywhere and is a savvy baseball player with lots of potential.”
The coach went on to say that the Braves have tremendous upside both at the plate and particularly in the field, but they’ll have to continue to improve in order to reach that potential.
“Right now, the strength of this team involves our team defense. We have the potential to be one of the best defensive teams that I have coached,” the coach said. “But pitching and timely hitting will need improvement for us to be really competitive this year.”
And their goal? Pretty simple, really.
“Our main goal is to constantly improve,” Baumgartner said, “And our theme is get better daily.”
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.
