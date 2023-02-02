With just three games remaining in the regular season and the state playoffs on the horizon, it’s not what you’ve done, but rather what you’re doing and how you’re doing it that matters most to the Banks boys basketball team.

The Braves (18-3) are undefeated in Coastal Range League play and are No. 6-ranked in the OSAA’s 3A rankings. They’re pleased with where they are — and rightfully so — but they’re focused on where they’re going as the postseason approaches.

Tags

Locations

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you