With just three games remaining in the regular season and the state playoffs on the horizon, it’s not what you’ve done, but rather what you’re doing and how you’re doing it that matters most to the Banks boys basketball team.
The Braves (18-3) are undefeated in Coastal Range League play and are No. 6-ranked in the OSAA’s 3A rankings. They’re pleased with where they are — and rightfully so — but they’re focused on where they’re going as the postseason approaches.
With that in mind, and with what’s been a lack of stiff competition in recent weeks, Banks coaches and players are doing their best to prepare for what’s to come: stiff competition.
“First off, we try not to look forward and we try to bring that same intensity every single day,” Banks point guard Wyatt Selleck said following the Braves’ 60-27 win over Neah-Kah-Nie on Jan. 30. “Especially at practice, we really push each other to get better so that when we get to the game, we’re ready to go. But we’re also always trying to get better.”
With the exception of an uncharacteristic 60-54 loss to Astoria in a non-league game on Jan. 14, the Braves have rolled through the past month, beating teams by an average margin of 61-32.
With only three league games remaining and against teams they’ve already beaten by a combined 118 points, Marlia has been working to find ways to manufacture the intensity they’re likely to see as they get to — and hopefully advance — in the state playoffs.
“Yesterday, we did some six-on-five stuff in practice to try and make things a little more difficult on our first unit,” Marlia said. “Luckily, we have a pretty good second team and they can push our guys, but it’s tough. That’s just kind of the reality. Football had to deal with it, we’re having to deal with it a little bit, so we’ve done some things with our schedule to kind of work with that.”
What he did was schedule a game with former Cowapa League rival and 4A No. 5-ranked Seaside to end the year, something Marlia said can only help the team in their preparations for the postseason.
The Seagulls are habitually one of the 4A’s top programs, and history suggests they’ll pack the gym for a game with their former rival.
“We just wanted to see some intensity going into the playoffs,” the coach said. “Hopefully that will help tell us where we’re at before things get amped up.”
Selleck stepped up with a team-leading 18 points against Neah-Kah-Nie in the absence of the Braves’ leading scorer, Ben Mayo, who missed the game with a thumb injury suffered in the week prior against Corbett. But in addition to Selleck, Marlia pointed to senior Ian Bodine as one of a number of players who’s grown as the year’s progressed.
“He (Bodine) was huge for us tonight,” the coach said. “Without Mayo, we’re down 23 points, but we told the kids not to try and do anything special individually — do it collectively. Ian did that and really stepped up, took the ball to the rack and finished around the rim. It was impressive.”
The Braves also got good minutes on the offensive end from players like Bo Wormington, Graysen Voss and Noel Mayo, who scored six points late. But defensively is where this team’s bread has been buttered, and according to Selleck, that is what needs to continue to be great in order for the Braves to win at their desired level.
Over the first half of the season, Banks was allowing an impressive 43 points per game, but over the last 10, the Braves have shaved that by more than 25%, allowing their opponents just 31.6 points per game. That matters, and it’s something their point guard said they’re awfully proud of.
“Defense is where we really hang our hat,” Selleck said. “You don’t lose guys like Cooper Gobel and not feel it offensively, so we make up for that with defense. That gives us our energy and at the end of the day most of our points.”
Despite the manner in which they’re playing now, the season has not gone off without a hitch or two.
After defeating Astoria soundly in a holiday tournament game at Tillamook this past December, the Braves fell to the Fishermen 60-54 nearly three weeks ago. Their coach, despite being upset by the performance, said the loss provided the team an opportunity to check themselves and, in the process, fix some things that had been ailing them.
“Some of our opponents haven’t been so tough, so we ended up creating some bad habits,” Marlia said. “Some of those habits popped up against Astoria, and we were able to learn a lot from that and get better. We’ve been able to make those adjustments, and that’s allowed us to secure some of these games of late.“
And that’s made this team one to be reckoned with going forward, to some observers’ surprise.
Last year’s Braves shared the Cowapa League title with Seaside and went on to finish third at the 4A state tournament.
With the loss of Gobel, who was a first team all-state player, along with all-league standout and leader Charlie White to graduation, some outside the Braves program thought this could be a down year for the team.
They’ve been proving them wrong.
“I understand what people are saying and I totally get it,” Selleck said. “But, never count us out.”