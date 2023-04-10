Banks Girls Golf 1

Members of the Banks girls golf team pose for a photo following their tournament at Gearhart this past week. Pictured left to right: Jade Janecek, Olivia Wyatt, Jocelyn Janecek, Madison Walker, Ashley Schoegje, Leonie Crowell, Julia Rizzo, Maylis Crowell.

 Wade Evanson

The Banks High School girls golf team isn’t playing to be second fiddle this season.

Despite making the school’s first-ever state tournament appearance last year and placing seventh in the event, the Braves girls’ success was lost a bit in the shuffle of their boys team’s 4A state championship. But with everyone back and a year of additional practice and experience under their belts, this year’s Banks team isn’t just looking to earn a spot in this year’s state championships — they’re looking to compete.

