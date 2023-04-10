Members of the Banks girls golf team pose for a photo following their tournament at Gearhart this past week. Pictured left to right: Jade Janecek, Olivia Wyatt, Jocelyn Janecek, Madison Walker, Ashley Schoegje, Leonie Crowell, Julia Rizzo, Maylis Crowell.
The Banks High School girls golf team isn’t playing to be second fiddle this season.
Despite making the school’s first-ever state tournament appearance last year and placing seventh in the event, the Braves girls’ success was lost a bit in the shuffle of their boys team’s 4A state championship. But with everyone back and a year of additional practice and experience under their belts, this year’s Banks team isn’t just looking to earn a spot in this year’s state championships — they’re looking to compete.
“We really started this thing with beginners and our goal last year was to get to state,” Banks head coach Don Giannetti said. “We’ve been building, and now after three years the girls have really improved and it’s been cool to see.”
The 3A team recently placed first at their event at Gearhart, defeating mostly 4A teams. The Braves have won all three of their competitions to this point.
Last year’s team consisted of junior Jocelyn Janecek, seniors Olivia Wyatt, Madison Walker and Ashley Schoegje, along with sophomore Julia Rizzo. All five returned this season, and they’re joined by senior Leonie Crowell, who missed last season due to injury, and freshman Jade Janecek.
Giannetti said Crowell’s return has added valuable depth to the team. He’s been impressed with the senior’s overall improvement since she last played during her sophomore season.
“She’s improved immensely,” the coach said. “She puts a lot of practice in. She’s really easy to work with, very coachable, and she’s doing great. She’s an ideal kid to have on your team.”
The coach added that practice and the results that come with it can often be addictive, and Crowell has unquestionably seen the benefits.
“When we get a little better, we always want a bigger bite of the apple,” Giannetti said. “She’s not satisfied. She’s happy with her progress, but that’s just part of her journey. Her goal is to play golf in college, and she’s working towards that.”
In addition to Crowell, the Braves are led by Jocelyn Janecek — who finished 12th individually at state last season — and Wyatt. They have been splitting time at the team’s No. 1 spot.
Jocelyn Janecek is still working her way into form after missing the team’s initial event due to being a part of the Braves’ state championship winning girls basketball team, while Wyatt continues to do what she’s always done: hit it far.
The senior comes from a softball background, and in addition to bringing exceptional athleticism to the table, she brings a long-hitting mindset that Giannetti said is sometimes difficult to rein in.
“She’s just a gifted athlete and has so much potential,” the coach said. “She can hit the ball so far, it’s insane. Once she figures out she shouldn’t be swinging 110 miles per hour with a sand wedge, she’s going to be fantastic.”
Janecek’s sister Jade, a freshman, is playing in the No. 4 spot despite splitting time with the track team (she competes in sprints and hurdles).
And Schoegje and Walker have been splitting time in the No. 5 spot.
Giannetti said he believes the sky can be the limit for the team if they tighten up a couple of areas of concern, primarily in the short game. For that reason, he said the team is really focusing on saving shots where the majority of people and teams lose them: around the greens.
“We’re focusing on 100 yards and in, with an emphasis on chipping and putting,” he said. “I’m trying to use my knowledge of the game to help them shave shots where they struggle most, which a lot of time comes from three-putting or chipping balls over the green. No one goes to the driving range until they chip, and make 25, or sometimes 50, 3-foot putts.”
The coach said the girls are working hard. And where can that take them? Time will tell, but they’ve heightened their goals from even last year’s success.
“We’ve definitely adjusted our goals,” Giannetti said. “Last year we were kind of happy to be there (state). This year we feel like we have an opportunity to maybe win state, but definitely be in the top three. That’s our goal.”
Featured Local Savings
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."