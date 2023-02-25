It wasn’t unexpected, but it was a pleasant surprise.
Over the last decade the Banks High School wrestling team has been poised to earn some hardware at state, but while they’ve had individual state champions and even more state placers, for one reason or another they’ve never managed to take home a team trophy. That all changed when the Braves grapplers earned fourth place at the OSAA 3A State Wrestling Championships on Friday, Feb. 24, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and in the process exorcised the demons of years past.
“Every year, I’m like, ‘Top four is our goal. Let’s take a trophy home,’” Banks head coach Dan Herb said. “But it seemed like something always happened and we’d be fifth, or seventh, or whatever. But this year, we just did it. We showed up and wrestled well.”
In all, Banks had six state placers, including senior Daevon Vereen and junior Mishael Mauck, who claimed state championships at 182 and 220 pounds respectively.
Vereen was dominant from the get-go, earning three relatively easy victories before defeating No. 2-seeded Ryan Gaskin of North Valley by technical fall 19-4. The senior said he didn’t need to do anything special for the event because he’d prepared properly, and as a result of that hard work, he had the confidence necessary to seize the moment he’d been working towards all season.
“I’ve always had the work ethic and the confidence to be the best around,” Vereen said. “You can’t get nervous for these things or scared, because that just throws you off. I’m good at not being nervous and scared, so I just worked right through it.
“It’s a big moment, obviously, but I’ve been working the past five years for this and I knew it would pay off.”
Herb was equally confident in Vereen going into the tournament, and ultimately had his confidence validated with the dominance his wrestler displayed against opponents that were simply overmatched.
“He was the best guy in the bracket, and we knew that going in,” the coach said. “There was no one there who could stay on the mat with him, and he proved it.”
Vereen said it never hurts to win big.
“I don’t really feel like I need to prove myself to anyone,” he said. “But it always feels good to know how much better you can be than everyone else, and that the hard work you put in in practice paid off.”
Vereen’s sparring partner in practice, Mauck, was equally impressive over his run to a title — not so much by his dominance, but rather by his perseverance overcoming an illness that floored the junior days prior to and during the tournament.
“He got sick with the flu on Wednesday, was super-sick Thursday, and then Friday still was not in great shape,” Herb said. “But you know, he’s a good and smart enough wrestler that he just knows how to win matches. So, he gutted it out and did what he needed to do to win.”
What he needed to do in his final was hang on. Mauck took a 3-2 advantage to the third round of his final with Dayne Muller from Siuslaw, but because of his lack of energy, he knew he would have to drain the clock instead of trying to pin his opponent.
“I thought I was going to win a lot more dominantly, but maybe I should’ve been more humble,” Mauck said. “I’ve been really sick the past few days and I just didn’t have the energy to finish him, so I had to try and ride him out, and somehow I managed to do that.”
Mauck said the title was extra-special because it made him the first in his family to get one.
“I’ve been watching my brothers compete for years,” he said. “Three of them went before me and worked towards it but never quite made it. ... I’ve been wrestling for 10 years, and to be able to go there and do that is pretty cool.”
Other Brave placers included freshman Tresten Buchanan, who was fourth at 113 pounds; freshman Owen Turner, who placed third at 126 pounds; sophomore Luke Bigsbym who was fourth at 285 pounds; and junior Jack Vandehey, who wrestled his way to the 132-pound final, where he finished second after dropping his match to top-seeded Landyn Philpott of La Pine.
Herb said didn’t necessarily expect Vandehey to get that far, but he by no means was surprised by the junior, who had simply been solid all season.
“Jack improved a ton over the last year,” Herb said. “He put in a lot of time and work to get better at wrestling, and it paid dividends for him.”
Bigsby’s fourth-place finish was highlighted by his 35-second win by fall over the 285-pound bracket’s No. 2-seed, Jesse Aragon of Nyssa.
Herb said the sophomore behemoth has been nursing a football injury all winter and aggravated it in the semifinals, but he called his win over Aragon the “upset of the tournament.”
Herb also lauded Turner for defeating the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place kids in his bracket before falling to Kale Cornell of Burns in the semifinals. Cornell ultimately earned honors as the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament.
Turner was a part of a group of four Banks freshmen that earned their way to state, and per Herb help to make up a solid foundation for the program going forward.
“All those guys showed up prepared and ready to go,” Herb said. “Lane (Gilbert) put a ton of work in this year, had to cut down a weight class to be in the lineup and just worked his butt off. He was disappointed not placing, but he’s going to be there. That kid’s going to be a state champ.”
Vereen and Mauck echoed their coach’s sentiments regarding the impressive work by the underclassmen and credited them for helping this team to what both said was a special moment for the program. While proud of the team’s performance and the fourth-place trophy, they believe it’s just the beginning for a group that’s unquestionably on the rise.
“I think they’re going to lead our school to success,” Vereen said. “I have a lot of confidence in all those kids and the middle school is coaching them up very well. I’m just proud of the Banks program.”
And what does Herb think about that?
“So excited for the future,” the coach said. “We want to celebrate this group, but going forward these guys are ready to do some damage.”