Banks’ Serenity Moody is a groundbreaker.

Despite the state of Oregon’s rapid growth in girls wrestling in recent years, with the number of female participants rising from 100 girls competing in 2014, to 400 in 2018, to nearly 1,000 in 2023, Banks High School had never had a state placer — until now.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

