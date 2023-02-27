Banks' Serenity Moody competes during the 4A/3A/2A/1A State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 24, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Moody placed fourth and became Banks High School's first-ever girls state placer.
PMG Photo: Phil Hawkins
PMG Photo: Phil Hawkins
Banks' Serenity Moody during a match earlier this season. Moody placed fourth at the State Wrestling Championships this past weekend.
Courtesy Photo: Audrey Rogers
PMG Photo: Phil Hawkins
Courtesy Photo: Audrey Rogers
Serenity Moody (left) poses for a photo with teammate Madelyn Russell (right) on senior night this past season.
Despite the state of Oregon’s rapid growth in girls wrestling in recent years, with the number of female participants rising from 100 girls competing in 2014, to 400 in 2018, to nearly 1,000 in 2023, Banks High School had never had a state placer — until now.
Moody earned fourth place at last Friday’s 4A/3A/2A/1A Girls State Wrestling Championships held on Feb. 24, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, and in the process etched her place in school history as the first Braves female wrestler to have her name placed on the school’s wrestling room wall, where Banks commemorates it’s historical list of state-placing wrestlers.
“It was such a rewarding feeling to be the first girl to place,” Moody said. “Ever since I was in middle school, I’d look at the plaques on the wall and admire the people who made it there.”
The senior dropped her quarterfinal match at last week’s championships but went on to win two matches in the 115-pound division’s consolation bracket before falling in the third-place bout to Azalea Liles of Coquille/Bandon.
Moody credited her finish to her willingness to battle despite her disappointing opening-round defeat.
“I feel like I performed really well in state this year because I never gave up during any of my matches — even the losses,” Moody said. “I was still ready to go at them again and do better.”
Banks head wrestling coach Dan Herb said the medal was well-deserved for a grappler who’d undoubtedly put in the time.
“She lost in the blood round twice at the state tournament, so this felt like a long time coming,” Herb said. “She always had a great attitude and did what was asked of her. She stepped into our varsity dual lineup on numerous times throughout her career.”
Braves head girls coach Shawn Speer — who’s been coaching Moody since 2017 — echoed Herb’s sentiments and too spoke to her perseverance as a key to her success.
“I was so excited to watch her succeed in making history as the first girl to place in state and get her name on the wrestling room wall after all these years,” Speer said. “Serenity has always been tough but really turned a corner mentally at the end of this season and pushed through noise to accomplish the goal she’s had for seven years.”
Speer said Moody’s accomplishment and commitment should not go unrecognized.
“I hope Banks High School’s women’s wrestlers of the future see her name on that as a milestone of achievement,” Speer said. “I couldn’t be happier for the kid who made small-town history.”
And Moody? She just can’t believe it’s over. But in the wake of it all, the now-state placer is simply thankful for what the team and sport provided her over the years.
“It’s crazy to me how fast these opportunities came up and I’m so thankful for my coaches and team for supporting me to this level of success,” Moody said. “I really hope that my name being up on our wall inspires other girls to do it too. If I can do it, then they can, too.
“Wrestling changed my life and for that I will always be grateful.”
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."