The Banks boys wrestling team placed second at the OSAA 3A Special District 1 tournament, finishing behind just Yamhill-Carlton in the meet held on Feb. 11, at Rainier High School.
The Banks boys wrestling team placed second at the OSAA 3A Special District 1 tournament, finishing behind just Yamhill-Carlton in the meet held on Feb. 11, at Rainier High School.
Fresh off of winning the Coastal Range League’s dual meet title, the Braves boasted seven district champions and qualified 12 individual wrestlers for the upcoming state tournament scheduled for Feb. 23-25, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
“It went well from a team standpoint,” Banks head coach Dan Herb said. “Kind of an odd feeling when you have seven champions not to win the tournament, but we set ourselves up well for state.”
The Braves got individual championships from freshman Tresten Buchanan at 113 pounds; sophomore Benjamin Dinan (120); freshman Owen Turner (126); junior Jack Vandehey (132); sophomore Philemon Mauck (152); senior Daevon Vereen (182); and junior Mishael Mauck (220).
Additionally, the following wrestlers earned spots at state by finishing either second or third in their respective weight classes: George Bergstrom (third at 132 pounds, Lane Gilbert (second at 138 pounds), Jackson Lyda (third at 145 pounds), Luke Bigsby (second at 285 pounds), and Cole Wilson (third at 285 pounds).
Herb was proud of his team and believes that with the extensive number of wrestlers they’re taking to state, the sky’s the limit for a group of Braves with high expectations.
“Qualifying 12 guys for the state meet puts us in position to do some damage,” Herb said. “We will have two number-one seeds at the state tournament and a whole bunch of other guys ready to do some damage. We think we are a trophy team, but we have the weapons to be a contender.”
Yamhill-Carlton finished with 362 points, while Banks tallied 335.5. Warrenton was third with 236, Rainier fourth with 165, Neah-Kah-Nie fifth with 131.5, Corbett sixth with 55, Amity seventh with 46, and Dayton eighth with 44.
