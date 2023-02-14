Banks Wrestling Districts 1

The Banks Braves wrestling team and coaches pose for a photo after their second place finish at the OSAA 3A Special District 1 Wrestling Championships on Feb. 11, at Rainier High School.

 Courtesy Photo: Banks Athletics

It wasn’t flawless, but it was pretty darn good.

The Banks boys wrestling team placed second at the OSAA 3A Special District 1 tournament, finishing behind just Yamhill-Carlton in the meet held on Feb. 11, at Rainier High School.

West Bureau Sports Editor

