Corbett really needed a win — and it showed.
After falling by two points three weeks prior, the No. 3-ranked Cardinal girls redeemed themselves with a dominating 49-33 win over No. 1-ranked and previously undefeated Banks on Thursday, Jan. 26, and in the process tied the Braves atop the Coastal Range League standings and kept their league title hopes alive.
Led by the hot hand of junior point guard Ally Schimel, Corbett built an 18-point halftime lead and never looked back in front of a packed house at Corbett High.
“We wanted this super-bad,” Schimel said. “We’ve been talking about it for weeks and have been waiting for this game.”
Schimel finished the night with 26 points, 19 of which came in the first half.
Corbett head coach Bill Schimel — who also happens to be the guard’s father — said Ally had lamented their recent defeat to the Braves and was desperate to right their wrong from three weeks ago.
“She wanted it bad,” the coach said. “It hurt losing over there and she took it personally. She had great preparation and was focused right out of the gate. She’s playing through a little injury, but she just wanted it so bad and it was worth every minute.”
Banks scored the game’s first five points but watched that lead evaporate by the midway point of the first quarter. From there, Schimel and sophomore guard Taylor Donahue took over, scoring all 22 of the Cardinals’ points to put the home team ahead 22-12 after a quarter.
That lead grew to 35-17 by halftime, thanks in large part to the two guards, who ultimately combined for 29 of Corbett’s 35 first-half points. Corbett’s swarming defense backed up its offensive standouts, as it left Banks struggling to locate good looks — and missing them when they did.
The Braves appeared a half-step slow in the first half and a smidgen off with their shots, whether from far or near the hoop.
Banks head coach Nick Rizzo chalked up the loss to a lack of execution and an “off night.”
“The girls played really hard — shots just weren’t falling,” the coach said. “On top of that, all the things we prepped for this game, we kind of weren’t doing.”
Rizzo also mentioned that much of his team is dealing with illness right now. While he didn’t want to use it as an excuse, he said it appeared to affect the team’s level of energy and motivation.
“That’s a great team, and this is a tough place to play,” Rizzo said. “They probably came out a little more motivated than us. I thought the girls were pretty motivated and ready to come in and do some great things, but it just wasn’t happening tonight.”
There was no quit in the Braves, however, for they pulled within eight after five quick points from Hailey Evans and trailed just 35-27 after three quarters, holding the Cardinals scoreless in that third stanza. But after five quick Schimel points to start the fourth and six more from junior Ella Holwege after that, the writing was on the wall and it resulted in an impressive Corbett victory.
Coach Schimel applauded his girls on their intensity and their work on the offensive end, but he pointed to their defense ultimately as the deciding factor.
“That was our focus,” the Corbett coach said. “‘Hold them under 40, and good luck holding us.’ That was our thought and it worked.”
Rizzo said there were certainly things they’ll take from this game in an effort to be better down the road. The Braves didn’t handle Corbett’s defensive pressure very well, were at times sloppy with the ball, and had one of their worst shooting nights from the field. But despite all of that, they had their chances, and in the end, they might benefit from being the last of Oregon’s high school girls basketball teams — regardless of classification — to suffer a defeat this season.
“There seemed to be this strange sense of relief in the locker room after the game,” Rizzo said. “This being undefeated thing is a little stressful, and the kids have talked about the pressure being real. We’re going to learn from this tape and it’s going to motivate us. So, in the long run, I think this game can really help us.”
Corbett used its own loss versus Banks as motivation to win Thursday night.
“We needed a little more mental toughness,” Coach Schimel said. “We needed to be more patient, and honestly, a little nastier on defense. I think we got that tonight.”
And in a way, the coach said that heightened intensity, the atmosphere, and of course the result of the game is the culmination of a long road traveled for this team and the Cardinals program in general.
“This team has been talking about this moment since they were grade-schoolers,” Coach Schimel said. “Corbett went through a lot of rough years getting blown out by 30, and they said they wanted to change that, and it’s finally happening.”
Corbett scorers included: Ally Schimel 26, Donahue 10, Ella Holwege 8, Lilly Schimel 4, Ava Blatchford 1.
Banks scorers included: Evans 10, Madyson Bigsby 8, Alex Saunders 6, McKenna King 4, Madison Walker 3, Jordyn Maller 2.