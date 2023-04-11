What Forest Grove baseball lacks in wins, it’s making up for with an approach that head coach Justin Engeseth believes will eventually lead to success.

“This group works hard and they absolutely grind,” the coach said. “I have no doubt that every day they’re going to come and put forth the effort. They do everything that’s asked of them and they should be rewarded, and I would expect that those wins will start to come.”

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

Locations

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you