What Forest Grove baseball lacks in wins, it’s making up for with an approach that head coach Justin Engeseth believes will eventually lead to success.
“This group works hard and they absolutely grind,” the coach said. “I have no doubt that every day they’re going to come and put forth the effort. They do everything that’s asked of them and they should be rewarded, and I would expect that those wins will start to come.”
It’s been a rough couple of years for the program, which Engeseth said took a significant hit as a result of the pandemic.
With only five seniors on this year’s team, an entire class or two failed to get four years in the program. Forest Grove is seeing that now in not only a lack of numbers, but also in the win/loss column. The Vikings finished last season 7-20 overall, and they have just a single win in this season’s first nine games.
“I feel like the last two years of COVID really derailed us mentally and physically,” Engeseth said. “These kids missed a lot of reps, and with a canceled season and then shortened season, it definitely hurt the entire Forest Grove community of baseball players.”
All is not lost, however, and Engeseth believes the future is bright. He said that in addition to the quality — albeit limited amount of — seniors he has this season, he sees a lot of potential in the program’s younger kids, as well as the middle-schoolers who are on the way.
But it’s his job to assimilate those kids into the program in order to get the best from the combination of kids in different phases of the game.
“I think the cupboard is beginning to fill, but we’ve got kids playing at all different levels in the youth program,” Engeseth said. “We have a wide range of baseball players that all have different backgrounds and different abilities, so it’s our job to put all those kids on the same page and get them working at the same level by the time they get to the high school.”
Still, Engeseth loves the team he has now. In addition to their work ethic, he’s got talented leaders like senior Tyler Rebsom, who has a .452 batting average and team-leading 1.42 ERA; senior Alex Berger, whom Engeseth said “takes care of all the little things”; senior Afton Milton, who’s batting .316; and senior Graydon Vandehey, who gets everything out of his ability.
“These guys all do everything 200 percent,” the coach said. “We’ve got four guys who are all great leaders, so from a competitive standpoint, they’re bringing along some of those younger kids.”
Last week, the Vikings opened their conference season with a three-game series with Glencoe. They lost the opener to the Crimson Tide 2-1, then dropped the final two games of the series by a combined total of 19-6. But while on the wrong end of what was in the end of a three-game sweep, Engeseth believes he saw his team turn a corner.
“I think in the Glencoe series, we got over the hump of the one bad inning,” he said. “Even though it got us in Game 3, overall, we had opportunities.”
The coach went on to say that his kids haven’t blinked, and while they’d certainly like to string together some wins, he and they still believe in what they’re doing and even recently adjusted their goals to help them simplify things.
“They’re seeing that growth and we’re having great practices,” Engeseth said. “We recently revisited our goals, and we’re trying to focus on igniting our offense by setting the goal of finding ways to get on base and trying to contribute in even the simplest ways. Anything it takes to win.”
Forest Grove will face non-league opponents in Aloha and South Salem this week before getting back into conference play against Newberg next week. Engeseth sees those non-league games as further opportunity to get things going in the right direction, something he undoubtedly believes they can do.
“I think we can go and compete,” the coach said. “South Salem is going to be another litmus test for us and will help tell us if we’re trending in the right direction. I think we are, but we’ll find out.”
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."