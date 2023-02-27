The Forest Grove boys basketball finished up their season with an inspired 67-40 win over rival McMinnville on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, at Forest Grove High School.

Despite the win, there were to be no playoffs this season for the Vikings (11-13, 5-7), who finished fifth in the Pacific Conference and No. 38-ranked in the OSAA season-ending rankings — six spots outside the postseason cutoff line.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

