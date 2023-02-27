Forest Grove's Afton Milton is introduced prior to a Vikings game earlier this season. The Vikes finished the season with a 67-40 win over rival McMinnville on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Forest Grove High School.
The Forest Grove boys basketball finished up their season with an inspired 67-40 win over rival McMinnville on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, at Forest Grove High School.
Despite the win, there were to be no playoffs this season for the Vikings (11-13, 5-7), who finished fifth in the Pacific Conference and No. 38-ranked in the OSAA season-ending rankings — six spots outside the postseason cutoff line.
But while the season is over before both their coach and the team would’ve preferred, there were plenty of positives to take from head coach Marc Roche’s second year on the job.
“We definitely wished to have won a few more games, but overall, I am really pleased with the effort, perseverance and attention to detail this group maintained throughout the season,” Roche said. “I thought we improved in a lot of areas this season, most notably on the defensive side of the ball as we held teams to 50 (points per game), which was top in our league.”
Against McMinnville, the Vikings were led by senior Tyler Rebsom, who scored a game-high 18 points, along with freshman guard Andwele Bridges, who scored 14 points off the bench.
Roche said it was refreshing to see the team play with such a purpose, especially after being cooped up for a couple of days due to the Feb. 22-23 snowstorm.
“We did a great job coming out of the gate and played hard and smart,” the coach said. “After a couple days away from the gym from the snow days, our guys really came out to give one last great effort. I thought we played really loose, and guys stepped up and made some plays throughout the game.”
The coach added that he was impressed with his players’ approach, despite the lack of motivation that can inherently come from knowing there are no playoffs in one’s future.
“Even without having a playoff game to play for, we played with purpose, and we really wanted to do well for our seniors' last game,” he said.
The game was the last for Rebsom and fellow seniors James Oberhelman, Alec Newton, Afton Milton, Charlie Funk, Kenny Grosse, and Kaʻena Kaulia.
Roche said that all of the aforementioned seniors were responsible for moving the program forward — which is all you can really ask.
“These seven seniors did a great job for us all season and are greatly going to be missed for all that they did on and off the court,” Roche said. “Notably, I think that Afton Milton and Tyler Rebsom really led the way in our program. We finally were able to have an off-season, and these seniors really led the way to help our program move forward.”
“Charlie Funk and James Oberhelman did an amazing job showcasing toughness and an incredible work ethic,” the coach added. “These intangibles helped us throughout this season and have helped build a legacy of what is valued in our program for future seasons.”
After coming over from Banks, Roche is still establishing the foundation of his program at Forest Grove. He said they’re unequivocally making progress, and he believes that this season was just another step towards what he hopes will be a more successful season next year.
“I thought we took some good steps forward this season in year two of our coaching staff and new schemes,” Roche said. “Notably, we got better in many defensive principles and improved in our offensive spacing to better utilize shooters in our system. With some talented guards returning, we believe we have set a foundation to continue to build on for next year.”
The coach remains optimistic and is already excited about what could be next season.
“We have some key players coming back from our Varsity team and many athletes we are excited about moving up in our program,” Roche said. “I expect a great offseason and huge contributions next year from Nolan Hudgins, Andwele Bridges, and Kaden Hale, and our junior varsity and freshmen teams had a strong seasons, so we are very excited about the players coming back and we look forward to continuing to try to raise the bar in this program.”
