Through four events, you’ll find Forest Grove’s boys golf team squarely in the middle of the Pacific Conference standings.

The team finished fourth in the season opener at Michelbook, fifth at The Reserve a week later, and in the last two weeks, they were sixth and fourth respectively at Chehalem Glen in Newberg and at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

