Through four events, you’ll find Forest Grove’s boys golf team squarely in the middle of the Pacific Conference standings.
The team finished fourth in the season opener at Michelbook, fifth at The Reserve a week later, and in the last two weeks, they were sixth and fourth respectively at Chehalem Glen in Newberg and at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains.
Head coach Greg Evers said that while he believes the Vikings have yet to play to their potential, there are a couple pretty prominent reasons as to why that is.
“We have not played as well as expected, but a couple factors come into play,” Evers said. “First, we lost a couple expected returning players and therefore went from a fairly veteran team to a young team in a hurry. Secondly, the weather has been terrible, and our ability to get quality practice in has been few and far between.”
He’s not kidding about the weather. Anyone with a window or somewhere to go has seen or traveled through what’s been an unusually — annoyingly, even — cold and wet spring. But when you’re forced to play golf in those cold and wet conditions, it’s more than just annoying.
“It’s been terrible,” the coach said. “I think that’s true for most teams in the area, the weather issues, but because our home course gets wet and soggy and is more difficult to dry out, I think we maybe have dealt with more issues than others.”
The Vikings practice at Quail Valley in Banks, and due to the perpetually raining conditions, the course has been closed — per Evers — up to five times this season, forcing the team to Forest Hills Golf Course on a couple of occasions in order to do their work.
The coach went on to say that with a much improved forecast this week and for the foreseeable future, he’s interested to see just how much of a role that could play on his team over the season’s remaining month.
“I think the next two weeks will be much better, so it will be interesting to see the ball roll a bit more and how that will affect our kids and their scores,” he said.
Individually, Forest Grove has been led by senior Ka’ena Kaulia, who’s currently second in the league with a 73.8 scoring average, having shot 72, 73, 75 and 75. The senior — who has accepted a scholarship to play for Division I Cal Baptist upon graduation and placed 10th at last year’s state tournament — sits only behind Newberg junior Ray Greller (73.0) through four events.
But while Kaulia has been good, Evers knows even he has not played to his standards to this point in the year.
“I think if you asked him I’m sure he’d tell you that he feels like he can play better,” the coach said. “He’s putting in the work and he knows what he needs to do, but this game is not easy and can be frustrating. But if anyone can figure it out and get over this hurdle, it’s Ka’ena.”
In addition to Kaulia, the Vikings varsity consists of sophomore Alex Johnson, who was an honorable mention all-conference player last season; senior Olivier Grenon, who too earned honorable mention last season; sophomore Quinn Dineen; and freshman Zaik Shirts. Evers said all have shown flashes this season, but he added that all too need to begin working over the summer to ultimately make the strides necessary to compete at a higher level.
“Our kids need to get out and play more in the off-season,” Evers said. “Ka’ena plays as much as possible and Alex plays a fair amount, but all the other kids play it recreationally. So, that’s my job. I need to get them playing in more stuff in the offseason.”
This past week — in addition to their league match at Pumpkin Ridge — the Vikings competed in the state preview event at Emerald Valley in Creswell. Individually, Kaulia had probably his worst outing since coming to Forest Grove last year, shooting an 80, but additionally, the remainder of the team too struggled, much of which could’ve been the result of a round that took nearly six and a half hours and weather that again chose not to cooperate.
“The varsity group as a whole did not play well, but it was an extremely difficult tournament for a couple of reasons, which didn’t help our scoring,” the coach said. “It’s hard to play well when you can’t get in a rhythm, and nobody got into a rhythm because of the speed of play. Weather was also an issue. It was wet all day, and standing around in the rain waiting to hit was very frustrating.”
With the regular season winding down and with matches at Meriwether and Quail Valley remaining, the team will continue to work toward individual improvement, along with improving upon or maintaining their league standing with the hope of qualifying for regionals at Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City. Evers believes they can, and in turn believes doing such would only help the team both in the immediate and extended future.
“Finishing our league season in the top four would be a good accomplishment for our kids and giving them that extra match (regionals) in a little bit of a pressure situation would be great for all the kids,” Evers said. “Right now, we are sitting in fourth with two matches to go. I feel confident our kids can reach that goal.”