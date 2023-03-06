That’s a wrap.
The Forest Grove High School girls basketball team’s season ended this past week with a 57-21 state playoff loss to No. 3-ranked Tualatin on Wednesday, March 1, at Tualatin High School.
The game — which was originally scheduled for Feb. 28 — was postponed by the Tigard-Tualatin School District due to the threat of inclement weather, but in the end, neither time, date nor what amounted to rain could stop the Timberwolves from going through the Vikings on the way to the second round.
“Tualatin is a very good team, and they have a lot of size compared to us,” Forest Grove head coach Dan Lumpkin said. “Their biggest strength is their ability to score inside with their big, athletic post players, and so our goal was to try and pack the key and force them to shoot perimeter shots.
“I thought we did a good job keeping the ball out of the paint, but to their credit, they had players step up and knock down three-point shots. That's what good teams do. But I thought we competed and played hard against a very good team.”
The loss left Forest Grove with a 10-16 overall record and left the team to sit and watch the remainder of the state basketball playoffs. Lumpkin said that as a whole the season was a bit of a rollercoaster, but in the end — while it was over before they would have preferred — there was still plenty to be proud of.
“This definitely was a season of ups and downs,” Lumpkin said. “We started well, winning three of our first four against playoff teams like Mountainside and Westview. Then we hit a rough patch with the Arizona Tournament and PIL Tournament, going 1-6.”
Tournament season — which is an informal name for the two weeks schools take off for the Christmas holiday — proved challenging due not only to the Vikings’ competition, but also as the result of weather conditions that stranded the team for a couple extra days in Arizona without the ability to practice for nearly a week.
“Those situations really test a team, and while we didn't win a lot of the games, I felt we always competed and played hard,” Lumpkin said. “In league play, every night was a battle. Our league was very competitive, and it showed with five of the seven teams making the playoffs.”
For their efforts on the court, two Vikings — juniors Lauren Buchanan and Emma Emerson — earned all-league honors. Buchanan won first-team recognition, while Emerson was a second-teamer.
Lumpkin said both players impressed throughout the year, but both will need to get even better if Forest Grove wants to take a step forward next season.
“I think they both need to add levels to their game,” Lumpkin said. “For Lauren (Buchanan), she has been a two-year starter and needs to continue developing her ability to be a three-level scorer and a more consistent scorer for us. She is a very confident player and did so much for us this year, especially in big games games.
“For Emma (Emerson), this is her first year as a starter and significant contributor, and she was a sparkplug for us. She led us in rebounding and steals and was our second leading scorer.”
Buchanan was a starter for the Vikes last season. Emerson saw her first action in the starting lineup this season, and as a result, she was learning on the job.
“She played with such energy, and sometimes that led her to play a little out-of-control,” Lumpkin said. “That happens with a first-year starter, but she will continue to get better and play with better control. They are both going to be great players for us next year and should lead us through a successful season.”
The coach believes next season sets up nicely for the Vikings, with Buchanan and Emerson — plus junior McKenna Campbell — coming back, along with a nice mixture of returning contributors and burgeoning talent.
Junior Katelyn Petersen will return next season from a shoulder injury that sidelined her this year. Sophomores Iya Betteridge and Matea Vernon will be back with a year of seasoning. Freshman Cali Davis earned valuable experience off the bench.
The coach said there are even younger players in the program he believes will offer value as well.
“I think that we will have a very solid, and exciting team coming back next year,” Lumpkin said. “We have some young kids who were on JV this last season who could, and should, make the step up to varsity next year and contribute as well. I am excited about the group that we have coming back, for sure.”
And not to be forgotten, are the eight seniors who the coach said should be applauded for their time in the program, noting specifically their work through the complications the COVID-19 pandemic provided.
“They are good kids, they worked hard, and they gave us everything that they had,” Lumpkin said. “I have known most of them since they were in second or third grade and have watched them come up through the program. I am so incredibly proud of all they have done, and overcome, in their short high school careers. I will truly miss each and every one of them.”