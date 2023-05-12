Mitch Meeuwsen really loved football.
But now, 23 years from playing at Forest Grove High School and nearly two decades removed from his time at Oregon State, the former three-sport standout is resigned to enjoying the game of football from the sidelines.
“I’ve been out of it for a while now, but I still enjoy watching it,” Meeuwsen said. “I love the schematics of it and all the small details. I’m just a fan now, but I still love the game.”
The 41-year-old lives in Arizona now with his wife and two young kids, but while more than 1,000 miles from his former home, Meeuwsen said the memories he built playing the games he loved remain near and dear to his heart.
“There were a lot of fun times and a lot of good games, but I just really loved playing sports with my friends and having a good time,” he said. “It was a long time ago in some respects, but I still remember individual plays, certain hits in baseball and moments in football games like it was yesterday. Those were great times.”
Meeuwsen graduated from Forest Grove High School in 2000. He was a decorated athlete on the gridiron, diamond and hardwood, earning Pacific-8 Conference Player of the Year honors in all three sports.
Additionally, the 6-foot-3 athlete earned honorable mention All-American accolades by USA Today on the football field and parlayed that success into a scholarship to Oregon State University.
But while a then Pac-10 offer awaited, the Vikings standout had another opportunity to weigh before accepting it.
“The big decision was whether I was going to play football or baseball, and if I was going to play baseball, I wasn’t going to go to college,” Meeuwsen said. “The thing was, teams were worried about drafting me because I’d already committed to Oregon State and they didn’t want to waste a pick. But in the end, I just loved football and have no regrets.”
Nor should he.
Meeuwsen’s career at Oregon State entailed countless team and individual accolades, including earning Freshman All-American and First Team All-Pac-10 honors his senior season, and being a part of Insight, Las Vegas and Fiesta Bowl wins over the course of his five-year career in Corvallis.
During his redshirt season in 2000, Meeuwsen got to practice with and watch from the sidelines the school’s most historically talented team, which went on to defeat Notre Dame 41-9 in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl.
The safety said while the game with the Fighting Irish is what people typically harken back to regarding that year, he always thinks of the personnel — which boasted future NFL receivers Chad (Johnson) Ochocinco and T.J. Houshmandzadeh, along with future NFL defenders DeLawrence Grant, Richard Seigler, Nick Barnett, and Dennis Weathersby — over the success.
“Everybody remembers that game, but I just remember how much talent there was on that team,” he said. “Everyone always talks about the offense, but the defense had some ridiculous guys on it. It was just a really talented team that brought it all together.”
The following season was Meeuwsen’s first on the field, and he started it off with a bang, earning ABC’s Player of the Game against UCLA by tallying 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He said it was a bit eye-opening when he first took that field that day, but once the pads started popping, it was nothing more than the game he’d always played.
“Once you start hitting, everything else goes away and it just becomes instinct,” Meeuwsen said. “But it was a big step for me, just to kind of get that first game out of the way and realize I could do this.”
After college, Meeuwsen went undrafted but was signed as a free agent by the Miami Dolphins. He was cut shortly after but was signed by the San Diego Chargers and spent the entirety of the preseason with the team before being sent to the now-defunct NFL Europe, where he played a season in Germany for the Rhein Fire — which he said was a lot of fun.
“It was really good competition and had a lot of guys that ended up coming back and playing in the NFL,” he said. “For me, to be in a different country and get to kind of experience all of that was a great experience. I’ll always remember that.”
That was it for Meeuwsen’s playing days, but he wasn’t yet done with football just yet. In 2011, he accepted a graduate assistant’s job at OSU, where he helped coach the secondary for a couple seasons before deciding to leave the game for good.
It was a difficult decision, but one he realized was probably best for him and his family going forward.
“It was a lot of fun, but as I looked five and 10 years down the road, I just didn’t know if I wanted to live the college coaching lifestyle,” Meeuwsen said. “I kind of made a family decision at that point and decided to go in a different direction.”
Yet, it was the right one. Now, with a son and daughter both under 7, Meeuwsen is living a different dream with the woman he loves and kids he adores — all in the “Valley of the Sun.”
While he hasn’t been to a Forest Grove game in quite some time, Meeuwsen does still wish the Vikings well, even though he knows they’ve struggled of late.
“I’d love to see them do better, but that’s part of it,” Meeuwsen said. “There are going to be ups and downs. We had a pretty good run when we went through there, but it had been quite a long drought before that, and I know they’ve had some ups and downs since I left. But I’d love to see them do well, and I’ll always root for them.”