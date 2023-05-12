Mitch Meeuwsen really loved football.

But now, 23 years from playing at Forest Grove High School and nearly two decades removed from his time at Oregon State, the former three-sport standout is resigned to enjoying the game of football from the sidelines.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

Locations

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you