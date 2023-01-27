It’s been almost four years since Forest Grove High School wrestling coach Guy Takahashi took the position after spending more than 20 years teaching and coaching in the Hillsboro School District.
Now, in his fourth season at the school, the Pacific University alumnus and athletic Hall of Famer has things where he wants them — trending up.
“We’re getting there,” Takahashi said. “When I took this job, I said, ‘Give me three years and we’ll see where we’re at.’ I think this year, we’ve got some good kids, and next year, we’ll be even better.”
One could certainly argue the coach has already made his mark.
Last year’s girls team won a team state championship and finished ranked 19th nationally by a committee consisting of representatives from USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum.
The team boasted individual state champion Ella Taplin, along with state runners-up Kennedy Blanton, Jasmine Hopkins and Makaila Takahashi.
Taplin and Makaila Takahashi have since graduated — Takahashi, the coach’s daughter, is playing soccer and wrestling for Pacific University — but Blanton (sophomore) and Hopkins (senior) return and are joined by senior Maricela Bedoll; junior Noelia Golladay; sophomores Crystal Gonzalez Mendoza, Makenna Marshall, Kailea Takahashi and Lizzly Izquierdo-Mendoza; and freshmen Emelia Oppenlander and Renae Cook.
Blanton and Hopkins have continued this season where they left off a year ago, combining for a 55-8 record at 135 and 145 pounds, respectively.
Meanwhile, Kailea Takahashi — Makaila’s younger sister — has taken her moderate freshman success to a new level this year, winning 27 of her 30 matches at 125 pounds for the girls team, while amassing a 6-2 record for the boys team — girls can opt in to wrestle with the boys, under OSAA rules — where she’s the No. 10-ranked wrestler in the state at 126 pounds, per the oregonwrestling.net rankings.
On Jan. 21, the girls team competed in the Lady Dragon Invitational at Dallas High School, where they finished sixth amongst the 30 competing teams. And on Jan. 6-7, the Vikings wrestled at the highly competitive Rollie Lane Invitational in Idaho, where the team placed 12th amongst 66 teams, led by Kailea Takahashi’s third- and Blanton’s sixth-place finishes.
Coach Takahashi believes that on their current trajectory, the Viking girls could be head towards another trophy at state, and if everything fell their way, maybe another title.
“Championship? Maybe, if things lined up,” he said. “But a trophy? I absolutely think so.”
The boys too have been formidable this season, due primarily to the work their coach said they’ve been willing to put in.
“These guys have been training,” Takahashi said. “We’ve got some seniors in our lineup that are quality, and they’re just getting better each week. All these kids are just competing hard.”
Amongst those kids is freshman Warren Cook, who’s 25-5 and No. 4-ranked by oregonwrestling.net at 120 pounds. Takahashi said he’s earned that respect, and that he’s done so by continually improving as the season’s progressed — getting beyond “muscling” kids and using technique to earn victories.
“He’s been wrestling his whole life, but there’s a learning curve,” the coach said. “In middle school, you can ‘muscle’ guys, but you’ve got to make that transition in high school, and he’s doing that.”
Senior Matix Cooklin too has impressed with a 21-5 overall record and is the No. 3-ranked wrestler in the state at 138 pounds. Takahashi said Cooklin — the team’s co-captain — is one of the team’s hardest workers and spent much of the offseason at camps working on his craft. That hard work has paid off this season and it’s also helped him do what his coach calls one of the toughest things often for an athlete to do: lead.
“In any sport, leadership is everything, and I preach that big time,” Takahashi said. “At the beginning, I tell all these kids everything it involves, and I tell them it’s not easy, but he (Cooklin) has tried to get others involved and has been doing more to push everyone to do better.”
Others who’ve excelled have been co-captain Sam Blanton (160 pounds), who’s 19-5 this season and whom the coach said is another tireless worker who “doesn’t make any excuses; Owen Rice (182 pounds), who’s 17-6 and No. 4-ranked in the state; and sophomore Carter Bennett (220 pounds), who’s No. 7-ranked, but Takahashi believes has a much higher upside.
The coach said Bennett is both smart and talented, along with very coachable. He added that the sophomore comes from a wrestling family and that the sky may be the limit for the young grappler as he progresses through his high school career.
“He has the ability, he just has to put the pieces together,” Takahashi said. “If you said to me that he was in the state final, I’d say, ‘OK, he has that ability.’ But we’ll see. He has to avoid mistakes, but he definitely has the ability.”
And how about the team as a whole? How competitive can they be at the district and state tournaments? Their coach thinks very.
“This year, we actually have a legitimate chance to get state placers,” Takahashi said. “I’m excited and really just proud of where we’re going.”
And pride matters to the coach, because he knows there’s a lot of it from the wrestlers of yesteryear who laid the foundation for the Forest Grove wrestlers of today.
“I want all the past wrestlers in Forest Grove to be proud of Forest Grove wrestling,” Takahashi said. “When they come back and they’re proud of the wrestling team and what’s going on, that’s what makes me happy.”