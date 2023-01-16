Things keep looking up for the Forest Grove High School Vikettes.
The local dance team made the most of the final event of the three-event category season, placing first in both the kick and pom categories at the event held Saturday, Jan. 14, at Sprague High School in Salem.
In the process of winning, the Vikettes achieved their highest scores of the season in both routines.
Additionally, the Forest Grove dance team had five dancers place in the top 10 of the Novice Drill Down competition, qualifying all five for the discipline’s championship round.
Coaches Rachel Dolby and Erika Myrick have been and continue to be excited about the team’s performance this season, and they have high hopes for what they can accomplish at the Category Championships this coming weekend.
“This team is full of so much spirit, fight, and determination,” Dolby said. “We hope to carry this momentum through this week and through Category Championships.”
The Vikettes placed first in the pom category in the season’s initial competition this past November at David Douglas, and they placed first in the kick category and second place in the pom category in the following event in December at Rex Putnam High School.
The Dance Drill Coaches Association’s Category Championships are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, and are being held at Gresham High School.
Beyond that, the Vikettes will begin preparations for the state season, which consists of two events — one each in February and March — leading up to the OSAA Dance and Drill State Championships, scheduled for March 17 and March 18 at the Salem Pavillion.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."