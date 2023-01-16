Vikettes 1

(Front row left to right): Ella Evers, Rowan Bailey, Taylor Downs, Captain Hailey Walker, Captain Elsa Christensen, Captain Abby Brown, Co-Captain Ozilline Schweitzer, Co-Captain Cadence Sandstrom, and Larissa Luna.

(Middle row left to right): Kayla Myrick, Gisele Garfias, Paloma Paz-Rickard, Hazel Kiblinger, Gemma Johnson, Leah Sewell, and Alex Cordova.

(Back row left to right): Eva Torres Bustamante, Hailey Ashley, Oakley Rechel, Naomi Dixon, Grace Davis, Ellie Bidwell, and Addi Ilg.

Things keep looking up for the Forest Grove High School Vikettes.

The local dance team made the most of the final event of the three-event category season, placing first in both the kick and pom categories at the event held Saturday, Jan. 14, at Sprague High School in Salem.

