Are you ready for some football?
Eight Oregon schools gathered a group of interested girls, taught them the game, and watched them compete at last weekend’s first-ever Oregon high school girls flag football tournament at Sherwood High School.
“I love it so much,” Banks senior Tyler Rose said. “We’re all having a good time — and it’s super-cool, too, because they’ve never had a flag football tournament, so we’re making history again.”
Rose was part of Banks’ first-ever state championship girls basketball team this past March. She said this offered an opportunity for the five Banks basketball seniors to again step between the competitive lines together — one final time.
“After winning the state championship, it was such a good experience and all of us wanted one last ride together,” she said. “So, all of us five seniors are here and having a good time.”
The tournament came as the result of a push for flag football from the NFL. The league partnered with Nike — who supplied the teams with jerseys, shorts, headbands and other equipment — to expand girls flag football opportunities around the country.
The group contacted the OSAA in 2022 and offered support to grow the game in Oregon.
From there, the OSAA put together a test group of mostly Cowapa League schools (Scappoose, Astoria, Seaside and Tillamook), then added Banks, Riverdale, South Salem and West Salem and went to work.
The group — with help from local area football dignitaries like Rebecca Brisson from the Portland Football Officials Association and president of the Portland Fighting Shockwave, a local women’s tackle football team — ran a series of clinics and tutorials for aspiring players and coaches. They also sought tutelage from organizations in Florida that have been running similar programs for years.
“They were great,” OSAA assistant executive director Kelly Foster said. “They talked about some of the different drills and things they’d recommend, different offensive structures, and two very important points which were the opportunity this provides girl high school athletes, along with the recommendation to never say no. Don’t take these kids away from traditional spring sports like track or softball, but rather figure out a way to work around them so everyone who wants to play can.”
Banks experienced that scenario firsthand with players like seniors Madyson Bigsby and Alex Saunders, who missed the bulk of the experience due to their softball obligations but participated and excelled in the tournament at Sherwood.
Bigsby said she had a blast in the event, and having played tackle football with the boys through elementary and middle school, she brought a level of experience to the table that few can boast.
“It’s super-fun,” Bigsby said. “It’s only my first week here because I’ve been playing softball, but I love football. ... Just getting to play flag football as a senior was pretty cool.”
The senior was one of 14 girls who participated for the Braves, while schools like South Salem had more than 25 girls out to play.
Foster said the response from participating schools has been tremendous. The ultimate goal is to get the number of participants to or above 25, so they can head down the “emerging sport” pathway and ultimately get it sanctioned.
And how did Banks do in the eight-team event? About as well as you could — they won, defeating Seaside in the tournament’s final. But while it’s always great to win, Buchanan, Foster and Brisson will tell you this was more about a good time, and that was had by all.
“It’s been a really fun experience,” Buchanan said. “Most of the girls are getting their first taste of the game and have really enjoyed it.”