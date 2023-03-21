The Pacific Conference has announced its all-league boys and girls basketball teams, and athletes from across Washington County are represented.
Boys
The boys side was dominated by league champion Sherwood, who had three first-teamers led by senior forward Matthew Verkamp, who earned Player of the Year honors.
While Bowmen teammate Jared Sucher was on everyone’s radar to begin the season, Sherwood head coach Rahim Tufts said Sucher’s absence due to injury early in the year set the table for the 6-foot-4 Verkamp to spread his wings.
“Jared missed the majority of our preseason with an ankle injury, and during that time, Matthew really emerged as a leader, kind of doing everything for us, rebounding, scoring and defending,” the Sherwood coach said following a game with Century late in the season.
Bowmen joining Verkamp on the All-Pacific Conference first team were fellow seniors Sucher and Breyan Kelly.
Tufts said that Sucher — while formidable to start the year — was an even greater asset this season due to a wider variety of skills, and that he and Verkamp’s relationship made the duo an impressive force to be reckoned with.
“Jared, I think, improved on the defensive side and improved his passing, and those two (Sucher and Verkamp) together are great,” Tufts said late in the season. “They played together their whole lives. They’re like best friends. They’ve got a great chemistry on the court and they really clicked.”
Joining the Sherwood trio on the first team was McMinnville’s Owen Wark, along with Liberty sophomore James Kefgen and junior Donovan Crowder.
Liberty head coach Mike Gregory said Kefgen, despite his youth, was a known commodity to start the year. Even still, Gregory said Kefgen’s growth from the beginning of the season to the end was immeasurable.
“We knew what he was capable of and knew getting into the lane would really open up his game,” Gregory said after a late-season game with Century. “Early in the year, we’d pull him out at times to have that discussion, and as the season’s gone on, we don’t have to do that anymore. He’s grown a lot this year from that respect.”
The Falcons coach added that with Crowder’s leadership and maturity, it was like having another coach on the floor.
“Donny is our team leader,” the coach said. “He’s starting to do it more with his voice, but he’s always done it with his actions. He’s always in control of our offense and knows who’s getting going and in rhythm. Sometimes we go to him and ask him what he wants to run.”
Liberty junior Tyler Bradford was a second-team selection and was joined by three Century players: sophomore Jessley Bukeyeneza, junior Jordan Johnson and senior Axton Wongsomadi.
Century senior Kaleb McKinley earned honorable mention and was also named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Forest Grove’s Tyler Rebsom and Afton Milton earned honorable mention recognition and were lauded by Vikings head coach Marc Roche following the season for their leadership on and off the floor.
“Notably, I think that Afton Milton and Tyler Rebsom really led the way in our program,” Forest Grove head coach Marc Roche said following the season. “We finally were able to have an off-season, and these seniors really led the way to help our program move forward.”
Other locals earning honorable mention were: Sherwood’s Drew Smith and Ethan Eckard, Glencoe’s Cooper Landaker and Jake Jones, Liberty’s Elijah Streeter, and Century’s Elijah Garcia-Meraj.
Sherwood’s Tufts was the Coach of the Year.
Girls
On the girls side, McMinnville led the way with three first- and second-teamers, headlined by Player of the Year Madison Gerhart.
Locally, Forest Grove junior Lauren Buchanan and Liberty sophomore Berlynn Carlson earned first-team honors.
The 6-foot-2 Carlson played at Jesuit as a freshman and made her mark at Liberty, helping to lead the Falcons to the state playoffs. Liberty head coach Melanie Wagoner said after a late-season game against Forest Grove that the sophomore makes her biggest impact not in one area, but rather by doing a little of everything to help the team.
“She plays point for us but is willing, too, to play off the ball,” Wagoner said. “She’s a pass-first kid, but we push her to do a little of everything, and she’s willing to do it. She makes us better in so many facets, and it’s really fun to watch her grow.”
Liberty sophomore Maddy Miramontes earned second-team honors, Falcons senior Makenzie Harper earned honorable mention and senior Sage Reamer was the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining Buchanan on the list of Forest Grove honorees was junior Emma Emmerson, who was named to the second team, along with senior Summer Hullinger, another honorable mention.
Vikings head coach Dan Lumpkin was proud of his girls who earned honors, but also of his entire team, which fought their way through a competitive Pacific Conference.
“Those situations really test a team, and while we didn’t win a lot of the games, I felt we always competed and played hard,” the Vikings coach said. “In league play, every night was a battle. Our league was very competitive, and it showed with five of the seven teams making the playoffs.”
Century senior Jenna Walkenhorst and Glencoe’s Izzy Hill earned second-team honors.
Other local honorable mention recipients included: Glencoe’s Maddie Eischen, Baylie Thompson and Makena Petrick; Century’s Mia Brownson and Kami Carmean; Sherwood’s Paige Bittner, Tali Sanders and Jaclyn Barritt; and Liberty’s Makenzie Harper.
McMinnville’s Sean Coste was the Coach of the Year.