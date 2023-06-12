Forest Grove sophomore pitcher Aydan Hundley throws a pitch during the Vikings' game against Glencoe on Wednesday, April 5, at Forest Grove High School. Hundley was an honorable mention All-Pacific Conference selection for Forest Grove.
Century junior pitcher Elijah Breault hurls a pitch during the Jaguars' game against Tualatin on Thursday, March 23, at Tualatin High School. Breault earned first team All-Pacific Conference as an infielder.
Sherwood's Nick Gribble during a game this past season. Gribble was selected as the Pacific Conference Player of the Year
Glencoe's Blake Sehorn during a game this past season. Sehorn earned first team All-Pacific Conference as a utility player.
Sherwood junior pitcher Nolan Umlandt during a game this past season. Umlandt was selected as the Pacific Conference Pitcher of the Year.
Glencoe's Camren Stortro takes a cut during a Crimson Tide game this past season. Stortro was a first team All-Pacific Conference pitcher this year.
Win the league and go undefeated in the process, and you’re probably going to put your share of kids on the all-league team.
That’s exactly what the Sherwood baseball team did in the wake of their 14-0 undefeated Pacific Conference season, claiming nine spots on the conference’s first team, 11 all-leaguers overall, and sweeping the Player, Pitcher and Coach of the Year honors.
