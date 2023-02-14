Pac Swimming 1

Forest Grove's Leah Meeuwsen competes during a Forest Grove conference meet earlier this season. Meeuwsen is part of two Vikings girls relay teams that qualified for this week's state meet.

 Wade Evanson

The 2022-23 Pacific Conference district swimming championships are in the books, and while McMinnville won both the women’s and men’s team competitions held Feb. 10-11, at the McMinnville Aquatic Center handily, the Forest Grove- and Hillsboro-area schools comported themselves nicely.

Schools in Forest Grove and Hillsboro combined for 17 spots in the upcoming state swimming championships scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

