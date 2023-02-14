The 2022-23 Pacific Conference district swimming championships are in the books, and while McMinnville won both the women’s and men’s team competitions held Feb. 10-11, at the McMinnville Aquatic Center handily, the Forest Grove- and Hillsboro-area schools comported themselves nicely.
Schools in Forest Grove and Hillsboro combined for 17 spots in the upcoming state swimming championships scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
Glencoe managed third place in the boys competition, while the Glencoe girls finished fifth.
The Crimson Tide took seven spots at state, consisting of three relay teams and three individual performers.
Glencoe junior Nate Steiner qualified individually in two events, winning the 100-yard breaststroke by more nearly two seconds with a time of 58.89, and finishing atop the heap in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 50.70.
Steiner was also part of the Tide’s winning boys 200-yard medley relay team, along with sophomore Mason Wilson, freshman Evan Stein and senior Vincent Wilson, and the second-place 400-yard freestyle relay team made up of Steiner, Vincent Wilson, Mason Wilson and junior Chris Lee. The 200 IM team finished with a time of 1:42.03, while the 400 free team finished in 3:25.57.
Lee also placed second and qualified for state in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:57.27. Liberty High School’s Lucas Eskola won the event, touching the wall in 4:44.86.
Glencoe’s 200-yard freestyle relay team, consisting of freshman Hayley Winkles, sophomore Elsa Long, Junior Sayuri Hewage and senior Brooke Downey, placed second and qualified for state, finishing with a time of 1:48.82.
Winkles too impressed individually, winning the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.59, narrowly beating Forest Grove sophomore Madigan Beier, who touched in a time of 2:02.93.
Beier was one of two Viking girls to qualify for state individually, joining sophomore Leah Meeuwsen, who won the girls 100-yard breaststroke by four seconds over the second-place finisher, Glencoe’s Sayuri Hewage, finishing in a time of 1:11.17.
Forest Grove head coach Tabor Waterstreet said he’s excited to see both Beier and Meeuwsen at this week’s state meet, saying both are peaking at the right time.
“Madigan will get a shot to race the 200 free this season, and she is swimming fast,” Waterstreet said. “And Leah, her stroke has been looking really good the second half of the season.”
Both girls were a part of the girls 200-yard medley relay with teammates, sophomore Kalea Vanderzanden and senior Kiera Hundley, which placed first with a time of 1:56.92, opening the finals with a Vikings victory in the first event of the day.
“That was a dominant performance and a fun way to start the meet,” Waterstreet said. “We have a pretty long history of taking medley relays to state, so it’s always fun to have an annual relay.”
They won’t be the only Forest Grove relay team at state either. Those same four girls will be competing in the 400-yard freestyle relay at state, along with the boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of freshman Ethan Young, junior Aden McDonald, and seniors Peyton Gilliland and Tom Lowther.
McDonald also qualified in two events individually, winning the boys 200-yard freestyle (1:49.29) and finishing third in the 100-yard butterfly (54.90). Waterstreet said that — like his female teammates Beier and Meeuwsen — McDonald is swimming at a peak level.
“Aden is going into state looking the best he has so far this season,” the coach said.
Waterstreet also added that in addition to his varsity competitors, Forest Grove’s junior varsity swimmers showed out as well, in many cases tackling events they had never competed in before.
“Throughout the season, I have been very proud of our JV swimmers,” he said. “They have stepped up more than usual this season and it has given a boost to our team. Many JV swimmers swam beyond their perceived ability, especially John Henry Wright. He was the only men’s swimmer in the 200 IM and he also raced the 100 backstroke.”
Liberty’s Eskola, in addition to winning the boys 500 freestyle, also won the 200-yard IM, finishing just ahead of teammate JB Pangilinan, who too qualified for state.
All of the aforementioned swimmers are ready for this week’s state meet, and Waterstreet said everyone involved should be excited for what’s to come.
“State will be another exciting day of racing,” the Forest Grove coach said, “and with another big team going, there are only good things to come.”
