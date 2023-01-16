Liberty, Century, Hillsboro and Banks high schools have players represented on the 6A, 5A and 3A state championship teams.

Liberty finished the season 7-5 overall and made it to the semifinals of the inaugural Columbia Cup. The Falcons had five honorees on the 6A All-State team: Offensive lineman Mitchell Mahlum, defensive lineman Houstyn Lee-Perry, defensive back Tanner Steinbach, and punter Nathan Smith.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

