Liberty, Century, Hillsboro and Banks high schools have players represented on the 6A, 5A and 3A state championship teams.
Liberty finished the season 7-5 overall and made it to the semifinals of the inaugural Columbia Cup. The Falcons had five honorees on the 6A All-State team: Offensive lineman Mitchell Mahlum, defensive lineman Houstyn Lee-Perry, defensive back Tanner Steinbach, and punter Nathan Smith.
Century kicker Anthony Martinez too earned honorable mention after helping the Jaguars to a 4-6 overall record and first round Columbia Cup defeat to eventual champion Westview.
Hillsboro High School finished their season 5-5 overall and qualified for the state playoffs in the 5A classification with a 28-14 league playoff win over Canby. Spartan wide receiver Nahum Chavez was an honorable mention honoree.
Banks put five guys on the first team and four more earned honorable mention in the 3A classification.
The Braves first team selections included: Logan Kind who earned honors at tight end and linebacker, kicker Cole Crossen, defensive lineman Daevon Vereen, and defensive back Jackson Lyda.
Banks honorable mention honorees included: quarterback Christian Lyda, wide receiver Jackson Lyda, and Luke Bigsby who earned honors on both sides of the line.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."