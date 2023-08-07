Baseball may be America’s pastime, but a former Hillsboro resident and Century High School alum found his field of dreams nearly 5,000 miles away — and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Mike Noreen, a 2008 Century High School graduate, just finished representing Sweden in the Men’s Softball European Championships in Hørsholm, Denmark. The 33-year-old former golf professional found the team a couple of years ago as a result of curiosity, since he’s used the team and sport as a means of rekindling a love for a game he hadn’t played for almost 20 years.

