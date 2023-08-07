Sweden's men's softball national team poses for a team photo prior to the Men's Softball European Championships in Denmark this past month. Former Hillsboro resident and Century High School alum Mike Noreen is playing for the team.
Former Hillsboro resident and Century High School alum Mike Noreen poses for a photo with family prior to a softball game this past month. Noreen is playing for the Swedish men's national softball team.
Courtesy Photo: WBSC Europe
Former Hillsboro resident and Century High School alum Mike Noreen is living in Sweden and playing for Sweden's men's softball national team.
Courtesy Photo: Mike Noreen
Former Hillsboro resident and Century High School alum Mike Noreen at bat during a softball game with the Swedish men's national softball team.
Courtesy Photo: Mike Noreen
Former Hillsboro resident and Century High School alum Mike Noreen prior to a game this past summer.
Courtesy Photo: Mike Noreen
Courtesy Photo: Mike Noreen
Former Hillsboro resident and Century High School alum Mike Noreen (right) runs the bases during one of Sweden's softball games at the Men's Softball European Championships in Denmark this past July.
Baseball may be America’s pastime, but a former Hillsboro resident and Century High School alum found his field of dreams nearly 5,000 miles away — and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Mike Noreen, a 2008 Century High School graduate, just finished representing Sweden in the Men’s Softball European Championships in Hørsholm, Denmark. The 33-year-old former golf professional found the team a couple of years ago as a result of curiosity, since he’s used the team and sport as a means of rekindling a love for a game he hadn’t played for almost 20 years.