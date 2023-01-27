Some wins you want, some you need.
On the heels of a two-point loss to McMinnville three nights prior and just more than a week removed from another defeat at the hands of Sherwood, the Liberty Falcons needed a pick-me-up and they got it by way of a 54-42 win over Forest Grove on Friday, Jan. 25, at Forest Grove High School.
“I was really proud of the girls tonight,” Liberty head coach Melanie Wagoner said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games and we’ve been on the short end of a lot of them, but they’ve continued to improve and battle, so it was rewarding to see them win that battle tonight.”
The Falcons were led by sophomore guard Maddy Miramontes who finished with 17 points and four rebounds, but got scoring from all corners of their roster, including five players in all that tallied seven points or more.
Wagoner said that often it’s a challenge for teams to adapt to having so many capable scorers, especially for a young team like Liberty who boasts a roster with seven combined sophomores and juniors. But the coach said she’s been impressed with her team’s ability to make that adjustment as they’ve gotten to know and trust each other as the season’s progressed.
“Some of these girls had to learn and grow together,” the Liberty coach said. “That’s what I’m so proud about, that they’ve started to make that extra pass, find whoever’s open and trust and realize they can score.”
It wasn’t all offense for Liberty however, for they played solid defense against the Vikings as well.
Forest Grove head coach Dan Lumpkin acknowledged that defensive effort afterwards, but also pointed to his team getting a little ahead of itself at times, which led to a series of unforced errors.
“We played a little bit out of control at times,” Lumpkin said. “We also played a little bit faster than we wanted to and that forced us to make some poor decisions which led to turnovers, and that’s a team that puts a lot of pressure on you, so you have to be more methodical and move the ball around.”
Liberty led 17-11 after a quarter but watched Forest Grove pull within 28-25 at the half thanks in part to nine second quarter points from Emma Emerson.
The Vikings continued that momentum in the third quarter and took just their second lead of the night when following two Grace Burke free throws and a basket from Lauren Buchanan, Emerson knocked down a three to put Forest Grove ahead 33-32. Two quick buckets however from Sage Reamer and Miramontes once again put the Falcons ahead, and they never looked back from there, taking a seven point lead to the fourth quarter and ultimately salting the game away from there.
Lumpkin said his team had their chances but in the end it came down to making shots, and they just weren’t getting the quality ones they needed. And when they did, they simply weren’t making them tonight.
“We played out of control a bit tonight,” the Forest Grove coach said. “It’s hard to knock down shots when you’re not getting the best quality shots, and that was kind of the story tonight.”
In addition to Miramontes, Liberty got solid contributions from Reamer, her sophomore sister Kennedy Reamer, senior Makenzie Harper, and sophomore Berlynn Carlson, who combined for 28 points and 21 rebounds.
Carlson played her freshman year at Jesuit, and at 6-foot-2 and with the ability to shoot and handle the ball, offers a unique skill set that any coach would be intrigued by going forward.
“She plays point for us, but is willing too to play off the ball,” Wagoner said. “She’s a pass-first kid, but we push her to do a little of everything and she’s willing to do it. She makes us better in so many facets and it’s really fun to watch her grow.”
As a sophomore, Miramontes too is an intriguing prospect for the Falcons. She made three shots from behind the arc against Forest Grove and proved more-than-capable of making sound decisions either in the half-court or in transition.
“She has so much athletic potential and natural skill, but it’s been great to watch her basketball IQ and confidence really grow,” Wagoner said. “She’s someone we can count on delivering every night. Sometimes kids have a sophomore slump, but she understands she needs to push even harder now and she’s really grown.”
And that’s exciting for the team and coach who are looking forward to getting even better over the season’s final month.
“I do believe they’ve grown a lot, and I think they can keep growing,” Wagoner said. “And that’s part of what makes it fun.”
Liberty scorers included: Miramontes 17, S. Reamer 7, Carlson 7, K. Reamer 7, Harper 7, Kaliyah Chronister 4, Gianna Gray 3, Kammy Mahlum 2.
Forest Grove scorers included: Emerson 16, Buchanan 11, Burke 5, Myleanna Vernon 3, Summer Hullinger 3, Matea Vernon 2, Olivia Schlag 2.