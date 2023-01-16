When it came to high school soccer in this state, Jesuit reigned supreme in 2022, winning both the boys and girls state championships.
But while the Crusaders were the cream of the proverbial crop, there was plenty of talent to go around Washington County, and that was proven by the all-state soccer teams announced this past week.
On the girls side, Tualatin senior Maya Loudd and Sunset junior Ellie Felt shared Player of the Year honors. West Linn head coach Madison Gellos was the state’s Coach of the Year.
Loudd helped lead the Timberwolves to a 12-6 overall record and three playoff wins prior to a 1-0 state semifinal defeat at the hands of the eventual state champion Crusaders.
Tualatin head coach Kale’ Dwight applauded his midfielder’s performance on the field, despite the defensive attention that comes with her reputation, along with her versatility, which he said is second to none.
“Maya could create something out of nothing. She would be triple-teamed in a game and somehow still get a shot off,” Dwight said following a playoff win over Tigard. “I could also move Maya anywhere I needed on the field. There were a few games where she played attacking mid instead of forward, and she also played center back on occasion.”
Felt was one of the state’s most dynamic offensive players and led her Sunset team to a 13-2-2 overall record, a No. 3 ranking to end the regular season, and a state quarterfinal appearance prior to a 1-0 loss to Lake Oswego.
Sunset goal keeper Elle Hamilton earned second-team honors, helping her team to allow just 10 goals all season.
The state champion Jesuit girls were certainly well-represented. The Crusaders boast four overall selections, including first-teamers junior forward Abigail Cox and senior defenseman Eva Grunkemeier, along with second-team selections sophomore forward Claudia Rose and freshman forward Mariane Dunne.
Like the Apollos, Forest Grove and Sherwood boasted two honorees apiece, with the Vikings’ senior midfielder Sophia Broberg earning first team, while her sister, junior Elise Broberg, was a second-team selection.
Sophia Broberg was both delighted and humbled by her first-team honor.
“I am very appreciative for the coaches to consider me for first team all-state,” she said. “It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top midfielders in the state.”
The senior — while she plans to play soccer in college — has yet to make her college choice. Sophia Broberg says she is still trying to find the best fit for her both athletically and academically.
She also said while she’s sad to see her high school career end and wishes they could’ve advanced farther in this past year’s playoffs, she’s thankful for her Viking teammates and coaches and is honored to be mentioned amongst such an impressive group of local soccer players.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the state’s top midfielders, and it’s a nice compliment to the work I’ve put in over the years,” Broberg said. “I’m proud to represent Forest Grove on a list with other players I really respect. I owe it to my coaches and teammates, though, because they worked so hard and always strived to compete at a high level.”
Sherwood’s Ella Weathers was the Pacific Conference’s Player of the Year this past season. She scored a team-leading 16 goals and added seven assists for a Bowmen team that finished 8-5-2 overall and went undefeated in league play before dropping a first round playoff game to St. Mary’s Academy.
Weathers was a second-team all-state honoree last season and is committed to attend and play soccer for Utah Tech University this coming fall.
Sherwood senior Taylor Holt joined Weathers on the list of all-state honorees, earning second-team honors.
On the boys side, Jesuit and Westview each boasted two all-state honorees, with the Crusaders’ Drew Pedersen honored as the Player of the Year.
The Jesuit senior, who’s headed to Gonzaga to play for the Bulldogs this fall, finished the season with 26 goals and put an exclamation point on the championship season with two goals and an assist in the state championship game against Westview.
Crusaders head coach Geoff Skipper said following the game that Pedersen’s acumen on the field might only be exceeded by his demeanor beyond it.
“He’s a special player and a great team leader, but I’ve said it a bunch of times, he’s even a better kid,” Skipper said. “He’s somebody the school can really be proud of.”
Pedersen’s teammate, Noah Hayes, agreed with his coach.
“He’s a team player,” Hayes said. “Everyone knows he scores a bunch, but he always goes for the assist and always makes the right play.”
Joining Pedersen on the list of honorees was senior defenseman Dominic Hoar-Weiler, who was a second-team honoree.
Aloha head coach Enrique Abad shared Coach of the Year honors with Gresham’s Rex Moffitt. Both Gresham and Aloha advanced to the state semifinals.
The Warriors’ Yahir Ocampo-Navarro was a first-team selection. Abad said before the start of the postseason that Ocampo-Navarro’s contributions to his team were nearly immeasurable and were the fuel that drove the team to an outstanding 2022 season.
“He’s phenomenal,” the coach said. “He’s the engine and soul of the team because he pretty much controls the game on the field and communicates really well with others.”
Also earning first-team all-state honors was Century’s Sergio Varela. The senior forward helped lead the Jaguars to a 8-3-3 overall record and a share of the Pacific Conference championship.
“He’s done a wonderful job of leading the team on and off the field,” Century head coach Mike Wall said near the end of the regular season. “His performances on the field has been quality, while the leadership off of it has been an incredible bonus.”
Century’s crosstown rival and Co-Pacific Conference champion Glencoe put junior Christian Martinez Trejo on the all-state second team. Joining him on the second team were local standouts Allan Tanguy, Sunset’s senior goal keeper, and Sherwood senior Aidan Brouddus.
Westview — which lost to Jesuit in the state championship game — boasted two second-team honorees, senior Jeffrey “JJ” Diaz and junior Diego Garcia Lopez.
Wildcats head coach Jon Fresh said the two all-staters were pivotal in establishing a new identity prior to last season, one that ultimately led to Westview’s run to a runner-up state finish.
“We had an unfortunate season last year,” Fresh said, referring to the 2021 season. “We had quality players, but we didn’t play as a team and didn’t have that brotherhood. So, we spent all of the offseason kind of rebranding ourselves and doing a lot of team bonding, and I think this is the payoff.”
The entire list of honorees can be seen below:
GIRLS CLASS 6A
Co-players of the year: Ellie Felt, Sunset; Maya Loudd, Tualatin
Coach of the year: Madison Gellos, West Linn
First team
Sophia Broberg, Forest Grove, senior
Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez, Sheldon, sophomore
Abigail Cox, Jesuit, junior
Josie DeLine, Barlow, senior
Ellie Felt, Sunset, junior
Eva Grunkemeier, Jesuit, senior
Andrea Jaramillo, David Douglas, junior
Maya Loudd, Tualatin, senior
Lola Pierce, Cleveland, sophomore
Kennedie Shuler, Barlow, senior
Ella Weathers, Sherwood, senior
Goalkeeper, Maggie Lapray, South Salem, senior
Goalkeeper, Michaela McCollum, Grant, senior
Second team
Molly Bachman, Lakeridge, senior
Elise Broberg, Forest Grove, junior
Mariane Dunne, Jesuit, freshman
Tessa Fisher, McNary, senior
Taylor Holt, Sherwood, senior
Megan Ko, Lake Oswego, senior
Olivia Lukrofka, Grant, senior
Claudia Rose, Jesuit, sophomore
Kaitlyn Sasadeusz, Lake Oswego, senior
Kaia Schmidt, West Linn, senior
Kylee Schreck, West Linn, freshman
Nailani Solomon, McDaniel, freshman
Elle Unflat, Wells, senior
Goalkeeper, Elle Hamilton, Sunset, senior
CLASS 6A BOYS
Player of the year: Drew Pedersen, Jesuit
Co-coaches of the year: Enrique Abad, Aloha; Rex Moffitt, Gresham
First team
Kenneth Bae, Lincoln, senior
Hudson Brunk, McNary, senior
Ariel de Dios Cruz, Willamette, junior
Carter Kroenke, Wells, senior
Zachery Levin, Lakeridge, senior
Saul Martinez Colin, Gresham, senior
Gunder Miller, Lincoln, junior
Yahir Ocampo-Navarro, Aloha, senior
Drew Pedersen, Jesuit, senior
Bo Robertson, Central Catholic, senior
Sergio Varela, Century, senior
Goalkeeper, Zack Andoh, Lincoln, senior
Second team
Aidan Brouddus, Sherwood, senior
Jeffrey “JJ” Diaz, Westview, senior
Yojany Espirtu Ramirez, Gresham, senior
Charles Lacey, South Eugene, senior
Diego Garcia Lopez, Westview, junior
Dominic Hoar-Weiler, Jesuit, senior
Christian Martinez Trejo, Glencoe, junior
Luca Ridgewell, Lake Oswego, junior
Johann Singh Sanchez, McNary, senior
Zac Walker, South Eugene, senior
Papa Yansane, Willamette, senior
Goalkeeper, Benjamin McDonald, Grant, senior
Goalkeeper, Allan Tanguy, Sunset, senior