When it came to high school soccer in this state, Jesuit reigned supreme in 2022, winning both the boys and girls state championships.

But while the Crusaders were the cream of the proverbial crop, there was plenty of talent to go around Washington County, and that was proven by the all-state soccer teams announced this past week.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.