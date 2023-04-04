I don’t care who you are. The color of your skin. Male or female. The team you play for or who did what first.
But what Angel Reese did in the final seconds of the Women’s NCAA Championship Game this past Sunday was wrong, and if you don’t see that you’re part of the problem.
This is where everyone bowing up to defend Reese’s actions point to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark’s behavior two games prior as justification for what occurred. But to those fine lads and lassies I offer one of the world’s oldest proverbs: Two wrongs don’t make a right.
And that’s the real problem here.
This isn’t — at least to me — about who did what? Were they similar or entirely different? Or even far deeper into the societal sludge, the two constituents’ complexion.
This is about one thing, and one thing only — sportsmanship. And in that regard, no one seems to care.
If you’re unfamiliar with the now-infamous incident that led to a social and mainstream media meltdown Sunday evening/Monday morning, it revolved around Reese actively seeking out Iowa’s Clark in the waning seconds of LSU’s national championship win to quite obviously rub the star Hawkeye guard’s nose in the Tigers’ win.
Reese mocked Clark with a couple of Clark’s own signature hand gestures and followed her around the court while her teammates celebrated their win to make her point.
Afterwards, Reese doubled down on her behavior both in the postgame press conference and on TikTok during her team’s on-court celebration, and in the ensuing hours — predictably — many of America’s more famous talking heads took to social media to either chastise or defend the 20-year-old’s actions, in addition to define the argument not by right or wrong, but rather black and white.
I’m not here to do that. While certainly there is a sect of those damning Reese’s action that come from a racist place, I’d argue that there are those defending the LSU post breathing racist life into some of the rather innocent arguments against what those arguing deem is simply behavior unbecoming.
But while so many are quick to lean on a racial agenda, I’d like to keep my argument squarely aimed at the virtue of sport exceedingly absent on our sports’ biggest of stages.
What we saw from Reese, what we had previously seen from Clark, and what we regularly see on fields and courts across our high-level college and professional sports leagues, are the symptoms of the eroding backbone of the games our kids play.
Sports at their root are about competition, but are equally defined by the lessons they provide our youth in their formative years.
Honesty; fairness; work ethic; teamwork; selflessness; discipline; and, most importantly respect — these qualities have, in many cases, fallen victim to people’s quest for the spotlight we willingly push them towards.
Getting yours is no longer frowned upon, it’s expected and encouraged by a growingly cynical society with a Manhattan-sized chip on its shoulder.
The same society that, a week ago, put forth the notion of doing away with postgame handshakes after a couple embarrassing acts that, in all likelihood, stemmed from the same trash-talking that led to Reese’s behavior Sunday night, and the same trash-talking that we’re being told is just part of competitive sport.
Which, to me, is the real trash.
Winning apparently isn’t enough anymore. You have to embarrass your opponent and give them an earful in the process.
It’s not about respecting your rival, but rather disrespecting them, then calling that disrespect “part of the game.”
Not the sports I grew up playing, and definitely not the ones I want young people playing going forward.
I’m not a prisoner of the moment. I saw the seeds of this predicament planted a couple of decades ago, and herein lies the fruit. But because of the repeatedly blind eye we turned along the way, we’re now staring at a problem deeply rooted in a generation that never knew better.
Again, I’m not pointing fingers. In fact, I’m looking in the mirror for who to blame for what Reese did, Clark did prior, and what young people playing sports are doing from coast to coast.
As adults, it’s our job to nurture our kids, and sports are one of the primary vehicles by which we have to do it. When we allow unsportsmanlike behavior, and in this case refuse to point it out, we’re failing in that regard and in turn failing our kids.
We can do better. And we definitely should.