A lot of smiles.
Glitter.
Sweat.
Little kids wide-eyed at the spectacle.
People performing incredible physical feats at high speeds and then high-fiving each other.
It’s a full contact sport on roller skates.
That’s how 15-year roller derby veteran Maureen Weber describes the sport that stole her heart more than a decade ago.
Weber is part of Crow City Derby, a Washington County-based roller derby organization that competes throughout the year and across the Northwest.
This past weekend, the sport’s local affiliate competed as part of a bout at Indoor Goals, a multipurpose indoor sports venue in Beaverton. There, you would’ve found two teams full of enthusiastic participants, 60 to 80 onlookers, a couple handfuls of officials, and more than anything, a passionate community built around a sport that’s changing lives.
“I have found that roller derby has positively impacted how I view myself as an athlete and as an overall human being,” Crow City Derby’s treasurer, board member and skater Heather Lindsay-Carpenter said. “Before roller derby, I tried to blend for most of my life, not make waves and stay under the radar. My only wish is that I would’ve found derby earlier in life.”
Lindsay-Carpenter found the sport in 2019 — or, as she would put it, roller derby found her.
While working a booth at Rose City Comic Con in the fall of that same year, the then-43-year-old scrambled to get a photo with a group of roller derby players masquerading as professional wrestlers. In the wake of the photo, the players convinced Lindsay-Carpenter — who stands 6-foot-1 — that she’d be a perfect fit for both the sport and their team.
After a bevy of the potential newbie’s excuses fell flat, Lindsay-Carpenter was given the pertinent information necessary to join the team and soon thereafter was receiving a crash course in what the sport entailed.
“I mustered up the courage to reach out and was met again with support in getting loaner gear, and a week later showed up to my first practice,” she said. “From then on, I was hooked.”
Although she’s now been skating for four years, Lindsay-Carpenter will be the first to tell you that she’s not the fastest, toughest or most skilled member on skates, and in fact, she skates with the less experienced of Crow City’s two teams. But she’ll also tell you that part of what makes the sport so great is its inclusive nature — which extends to the people who play it.
“Much of it is what you make of it,” Lindsay-Carpenter said. “If you want to just show up and skate, there is room for that. If you want more of a connection or you have a passion for getting further involved, there’s room for that as well.”
Weber, who’s moved beyond competing and is primarily a coach for the team, agreed with Lindsay-Carpenter regarding the sport’s inclusive nature and added that personally, she’s enjoyed watching beginners evolve and advance in the sport.
“I moved into a coaching role, which has been extremely rewarding,” Weber said. “Now, I get to see brand-new ‘Bambi on Ice’ skaters gain skills and confidence, and share in the league’s development. Some people only skate for a season or two, while others stick around forever. The cool part is there’s room for everyone.”
Crow City practices primarily at R.A. Brown Middle School in Hillsboro and is one of a number of leagues in and around western Oregon and Southwest Washington, including Storm City in Vancouver, Washington; Alter Egos in Gresham; Cherry City in Salem; Lane County Concussion in Eugene; and the Rose City Rollers in Portland.
Nearly all took significant hits as the result of the pandemic, for without schools or venues at which to practice, along with the social distancing protocols in place throughout society in general, participation was a near impossibility for much of 2020 and part of 2021.
Lindsay-Carpenter said it wasn’t just tough on the sport, but on its participants as well.
“I found it difficult because I had just found this awesome group of humans as well as a sport I was excited about, only to have it halted indefinitely,” she said. “But now, we’re slowly rebuilding our team and returning to play.”
That resurrection was apparent at last weekend’s event at Indoor Goals.
Attendees wore makeup and goofy hats, listened to music, and watched players with names like Flossy, Pickle, Tiny Danger Ultra Violet and Kimbo Slice skate, block and, in some cases, crash. All the while, many were smiling ear-to-ear.
The competition ended with skaters and fans alike forming a high-five circle in the middle of the rink.
The interaction between the skaters and fans is often what draws people closer to the sport, Lindsay-Carpenter said, and in some cases, participating in it not long after seeing things in action for the first time
“You’re going to see an atmosphere of fun and positive sportsmanship, and there isn’t any typical roller derby fan,” she said. “I will say, having brought a few friends to a recent bout, you will most likely want to start skating with us after attending.”
And everyone is welcome. In fact, Crow City offers a “Flight School,” which helps to introduce interested parties to the sport, offering participants loaner gear and exposing them to derby basics such as how to correctly fall on skates, transitions, footwork, and, of course, getting them comfortable with the physical contact.
“It’s the first step if you haven’t skated before or you are new to roller derby,” Lindsay-Carpenter said. “It’s where I started. I knew nothing about derby when I started. Now, I learn something new everyday in practice. Sometimes it’s about a rule or penalty, other times it’s a new way to combat what my body wants to do to be successful. You just need to be willing to lace up, gear up, have fun and want to learn.”
For Lindsay-Carpenter, as with many roller derby participants, the experience is bigger than a sport.
“I have a sticker on my water bottle that reads ‘roller derby saved my life,’ and I can tell you I’m a stronger human because derby found me when it did,” she said. “I’m an older derby player and know I’ll eventually transition to being a non-skating official exclusively, but I don’t want a life without roller derby being a part of it.”
If you’re interested in roller derby, you can find out more and/or contact Crow City Derby at their website, crowcityderby.com.